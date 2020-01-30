Thursday, Jan. 30
L8 Night Sk8 Night
Skate: WUOG 90.5 FM hosts its biannual skate night. Admission includes skates and two free hours on the rink.
Where: Athens Skate Inn
Time: 10 p.m.-midnight
Price: $3 (students)
Flannels & Flapjacks
Pancakes: The University of Georgia’s University Union will serve pancakes to accompany screenings of unspecified Disney Channel shows. University Union encourages attendees to wear flannel clothing.
Where: Tate Reception Hall
Time: 8-10 p.m.
Price: Free (students)
An Evening About Us Reading
Literature: Avid Bookshop and Buvez are welcoming New York Times contributors Rachel Kolb and Joey Carter to read excerpts from “An Evening About Us: Essays from the Disability Series of the New York Times.”
Where: Buvez
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Lydia Brambila with Sun Studies, Joshua Carpenter and Trauma Family
Music: Local folk musician Lydia Brambila will perform alongside Sun Studies, Joshua Carpenter and Trauma Family.
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar
Time: 9 p.m.- midnight
Price: Free
Friday, Jan. 31
Avid Poetry Series
Poetry: Award-winning poet Sandra Meek will read selections of poetry alongside poet and UGA doctoral candidate Zack Anderson.
Where: Avid Bookshop
Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance
Dance: The critically-acclaimed dance troupe Ailey II, a junior company of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, will perform. A free discussion will begin at the Fine Arts Building before the show.
Where: Fine Arts Building
Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Price: $10 (students), $50-65 (non-student)
Annie Leeth and Dope Knife
Music: Experimental multi-instrumentalist Annie Leeth and folk songwriter Wolfi, both Athens natives, will perform alongside Savannah-based rapper Dope Knife and synth composer Bero Bero.
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar
Time: 10 p.m.
Price: $8
National Hot Chocolate Day
Food: UGA’s University Union is serving free hot chocolate to all fee-paying students to celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day.
Where: Tate Theatre
Time: 10 a.m.
Price: Free
Saturday, Feb. 1
2020 STEAM FESTIVAL
Science: Brown Scientifics will celebrate the contributions of George Washington Carver with interactive STEM activities and demonstrations.
Where: Classic Center
Time: 6 p.m.
Price: $23
Country Music Songwriters in the Round
Music: Local country songwriters Betsy Franck, Fester Hagood and Todd Cowart will perform alongside southern rock band Holman Autry.
Where: Hendershot’s Coffee
Time: 8-11 p.m.
Price: $8-10
Athens Mindfulness Fair
Fair: Athens’s third annual Mindfulness Fair will feature mindful yoga led by Tracy Brown, tai chi by Wyler Hecht, a round of drumming meditation and other presentations.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library
Time: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: Free
Valentine’s Dance
Dance: Classic City Ballroom Dancers is hosting a round of ballroom, Latin, swing and tango dances for singles and couples. Refreshments are provided.
Where: Memorial Park Recreation Hall
Time: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: $3 (students), $10 (adults)
Sunday, Feb. 2
Fiction Fest
Music: Local indie-pop duo Hotel Fiction has organized its first music festival featuring performances by Chattanooga’s Call Me Spinster, Atlanta’s Chick Wallace and Bitsy.
Where: The Foundry
Time: 7 p.m.
Price: $7
Swatch Swap
Art: The K. A. Artist Shop is hosting a pen ink swatch party for attendees to compare ink colors, find new swatches and meet “other local fountain pen aficionados.” The shop will sell Col-O-Ring booklets for ink testing.
Where: The K.A. Artist Shop
Time: 2-3 p.m.
Price: Free
Super Bowl LIV Watch Party
Super Bowl: Live Wire Athens is hosting a free community Super Bowl LIV watch party. The venue will broadcast the game. The bar will be open. The venue encourages attendees to bring their favorite party dish.
Where: Live Wire Athens
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Half-Shepherd Pop-Up
Food: Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop will sell specialty sandwiches, soup and sides for a Super Bowl pop-up.
Where: The Old Pal
Time: 5-9 p.m.
Price: Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.