190905_CMB_SkateNight_0007.jpg

Scenes from WUOG 90.5 FM’s biannual L8 Night Sk8 Night at the Athens Skate Inn in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019. UGA students got a discounted rate, and the DJ played current and throwback music, including “YMCA” and Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down,” (Photo/Caroline Barnes, https://carolinembarnes.wixsite.com/photography)

Thursday, Jan. 30

L8 Night Sk8 Night

Skate: WUOG 90.5 FM hosts its biannual skate night. Admission includes skates and two free hours on the rink.

Where: Athens Skate Inn

Time: 10 p.m.-midnight

Price: $3 (students)

Flannels & Flapjacks

Pancakes: The University of Georgia’s University Union will serve pancakes to accompany screenings of unspecified Disney Channel shows. University Union encourages attendees to wear flannel clothing.

Where: Tate Reception Hall

Time: 8-10 p.m.

Price: Free (students)

An Evening About Us Reading

Literature: Avid Bookshop and Buvez are welcoming New York Times contributors Rachel Kolb and Joey Carter to read excerpts from “An Evening About Us: Essays from the Disability Series of the New York Times.”

Where: Buvez

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Lydia Brambila with Sun Studies, Joshua Carpenter and Trauma Family

Music: Local folk musician Lydia Brambila will perform alongside Sun Studies, Joshua Carpenter and Trauma Family.

Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar

Time: 9 p.m.- midnight

Price: Free

Friday, Jan. 31

Avid Poetry Series

Poetry: Award-winning poet Sandra Meek will read selections of poetry alongside poet and UGA doctoral candidate Zack Anderson.

Where: Avid Bookshop

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance

Dance: The critically-acclaimed dance troupe Ailey II, a junior company of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, will perform. A free discussion will begin at the Fine Arts Building before the show.

Where: Fine Arts Building

Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Price: $10 (students), $50-65 (non-student)

Annie Leeth and Dope Knife

Music: Experimental multi-instrumentalist Annie Leeth and folk songwriter Wolfi, both Athens natives, will perform alongside Savannah-based rapper Dope Knife and synth composer Bero Bero.

Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar

Time: 10 p.m.

Price: $8

National Hot Chocolate Day

Food: UGA’s University Union is serving free hot chocolate to all fee-paying students to celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day.

Where: Tate Theatre

Time: 10 a.m.

Price: Free

Saturday, Feb. 1

2020 STEAM FESTIVAL

Science: Brown Scientifics will celebrate the contributions of George Washington Carver with interactive STEM activities and demonstrations.

Where: Classic Center

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $23

Country Music Songwriters in the Round

Music: Local country songwriters Betsy Franck, Fester Hagood and Todd Cowart will perform alongside southern rock band Holman Autry.

Where: Hendershot’s Coffee

Time: 8-11 p.m.

Price: $8-10

Athens Mindfulness Fair

Fair: Athens’s third annual Mindfulness Fair will feature mindful yoga led by Tracy Brown, tai chi by Wyler Hecht, a round of drumming meditation and other presentations.

Where: Athens-Clarke County Library

Time: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: Free

Valentine’s Dance

Dance: Classic City Ballroom Dancers is hosting a round of ballroom, Latin, swing and tango dances for singles and couples. Refreshments are provided.

Where: Memorial Park Recreation Hall

Time: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: $3 (students), $10 (adults)

Sunday, Feb. 2

Fiction Fest

Music: Local indie-pop duo Hotel Fiction has organized its first music festival featuring performances by Chattanooga’s Call Me Spinster, Atlanta’s Chick Wallace and Bitsy.

Where: The Foundry

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $7

Swatch Swap

Art: The K. A. Artist Shop is hosting a pen ink swatch party for attendees to compare ink colors, find new swatches and meet “other local fountain pen aficionados.” The shop will sell Col-O-Ring booklets for ink testing.

Where: The K.A. Artist Shop

Time: 2-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Super Bowl LIV Watch Party

Super Bowl: Live Wire Athens is hosting a free community Super Bowl LIV watch party. The venue will broadcast the game. The bar will be open. The venue encourages attendees to bring their favorite party dish.

Where: Live Wire Athens

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Half-Shepherd Pop-Up

Food: Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop will sell specialty sandwiches, soup and sides for a Super Bowl pop-up.

Where: The Old Pal

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.