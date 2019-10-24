Check out The Red & Black events calendar to stay up to date for local events. Thursday, Oct. 24
Boo at the Zoo and Memorial Park Carnival
Animals: Bear Hollow Zoo’s annual Halloween carnival will include trick-or-treating through the park and a cupcake walk. When: 5-8 p.m. Where: Athens Memorial Park Price: $5
LANCO
Country: The Nashville-based band, will perform along with Robert Counts at this 18 and up show. When: 8:30 p.m.-midnight Where: Georgia Theatre Price: $22
Pharmtoberfest
Medicine: The annual event hosted through the College of Pharmacy will provide free blood pressure, blood sugar and BMI screenings for students and faculty. When: Noon-3 p.m. Where: D.W. Brooks Mall Price: Free
The Modern Pin-Ups
Dance: The 10th Annual Debut Revue will feature a night of dancing with The Modern Pin-Ups. When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Where: 396 Foundry St. Price: $5 Friday, Oct. 25
‘Crimes of the Heart’
Theater: The Southern gothic dramedy created by Beth Henley will be performed by Cedar Shoals High School. When: 5-6:45 p.m. Where: 1300 Cedar Shoals Dr. Price: $3 for students, $5 for general admission
Athens Goth Night
Party: From the hosts of “Make America Goth Again,” comes a Halloween-themed dance party to help you show your spooky spirit. When: 9 p.m.-midnight Where: Georgia Theatre Rooftop Price: $5
DanceATHENS Festival
Showcase: The 19th annual festival will celebrate in preparation for Dance Day on Oct. 26 and is hosted by Dancefx. When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Where: Morton Theatre Price: $13-$16
Michael Ondaatje
Signing: Ondaatje, the Delta Visiting Chair for Global Understanding, will host a meet-and-greet and signing. When: 8-9 p.m. Where: Ciné Price: Free Saturday, Oct. 26
Heartland Country Music Showcase
Performance: This country music festival will showcase Athens musicians including Ashley Walls, Ben Wilson and Garrett Biggs. When: 7 p.m.- 2 a.m. Where: 1700 Commerce Rd. Price: $10
AthHalf Health and Fitness Expo
Exercise: This expo will have deals on fitness merchandise, free samples and fitness products on sale ahead of the AthHalf race on Sunday. When: noon-6 p.m. Where: 440 Foundry Pavilion Price: Free
Fall Festival
Market: After being postponed last weekend, the Autumn-themed festival is on schedule for this weekend including fresh produce and performances by Dedric Knowles (DK) and Seline Haze. When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: West Broad Farmers Market Price: Free entry
The Wild Rumpus Parade
Spectacle: The annual Halloween event will feature a parade of locals in costume. When: 8:30 p.m. Where: Starting on W. Hancock Street Price: Free Sunday, Oct. 27
Noteworthy’s Fall Concert
Performance: UGA Noteworthy, an all-female a cappella group, will be hosting their first concert of the year. When: 7 p.m. Where: UGA Chapel Price: $5-$7
Don't Look Under Pulaski
Comedy: The venue’s Halloween comedy will feature a story featuring aliens, a few unlucky heroes and the fate of Athens. When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Moonlight Theater Company Price: $8-$14
Monster Truckz Extreme Tour
Trucks: The tour is making a stop at the Athens Fairgrounds featuring monster trucks destroying cars to a man being shot out of a cannon. When: 2-4:30 p.m. Where: Athens Fairgrounds Price: $15-$30
The Heard
Music: The group will be performing two hours of acoustic tunes while attendees can grab a brew. When: 3-5 p.m. Where: Terrapin Beer Co. Price: Free entry
