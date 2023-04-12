In 2012, Athens yoga instructor Lexa Tavernier’s life took a turn when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor on her right temporal lobe. After the surgery to remove the tumor, she began a process of recovery and restoration that healed her not just physically, but that emotionally changed her forever, inspiring her to help others with wellness and mindfulness.
Today, Tavernier is a wellness professional who works hand-in-hand with the community to bring mental wellness to individuals' lives. The 31-year-old works at Sangha Studio located in the Healing Arts Centre on Prince Avenue, and hopes to one day own her own studio.
Not only is Tavernier a yoga instructor, but she also holds a meditation certification and practices reiki, a therapy that heals a patient’s energy through touch. Tavernier hosts sound baths and cacao offerings along with many other mindful practices.
Although she is extremely passionate about her practice, that path has not been easy for Tavernier. After her surgery to remove her brain tumor, she developed epilepsy, a seizure disorder that became another challenge in learning more about herself.
“Through this nervous system disorder and disability, that’s what really lit my fire to want to help… that’s what led me to my first yoga certification,” Tavernier said.
Her recovery process and diagnosis inspired her to dedicate her life to helping others. But Tavernier didn’t always have a positive outlook, and it took a while for her to get to the mindset that she has today.
“When I first went through it, I was angry at [my illnesses]. And then I developed a deep love for what my journey has entailed and encompassed because it has really given me the strongest set of tools to be able to inspire people and to help people,” Tavernier said.
Brianna Sterling, a trauma-informed holistic therapist at Hearthstone Therapeutic Healing met Tavernier at the Healing Arts Centre.
“She presents herself as a really healing person … and she moves with intention and mindfulness,” Sterling said.
Vicky Tavernier, Lexa Tavernier’s mother-in-law, believes Lexa Tavernier’s passion for healing is what has driven her to success.
“Her zeal for her healing and [for helping] other people to heal… [is] what people need right now,” Vicky Tavernier said. “Post-pandemic, everybody is kind of wired differently and we all are a little bit freaked out about life and being alive and just breathing in and out.”
One day, Tavernier wants to own her own studio to continue helping others heal.
“In five years, my goal is to have a physical wellness center that offers a plethora of healing modalities. So massage therapy, yoga, sensory deprivation – they’re [all] incredible. I really want to offer a place, a respite in this world for people to be able to come and just relax,” Tavernier said.