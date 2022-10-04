When many people hear the word trapeze, they might think of flashy leotards or the gastropub in downtown Athens. But to the members of the nonprofit gym Canopy Studio, the meaning of trapeze is one that is much closer to that of art, liberation or therapy.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the studio is continuing its mission of artistic expression and working harder than ever to increase accessibility to the aerial arts, one student at a time.
Canopy Studio was founded in 2002 by former executive director Susan Murphy, who taught modern and aerial dance at the University of Georgia.
Murphy had a vision of creating a space where Athenians could learn the skills of aerial and circus arts, but she also wanted to create a center that would enrich the lives of its community through aerial dance, movement education and performance art.
An ethereal quality that can’t be found on the ground immediately distinguishes aerial arts from conventional dance. Performers become sculptors of their own bodies by articulating limbs, trapeze bars and fabrics, all the while defying gravity. In performances with multiple dancers, viewers sense the feelings of trust and community, with many performers only being held up by a single hand hold.
One of the main goals of Canopy is to serve as a community center. The studio promotes this inclusivity by confronting accessibility barriers head-on. They offer a wide range of classes and programs that cater toward people of all ages, physical abilities and backgrounds.
Canopy’s outreach program has provided free private lessons to people with disabilities in order to reach all corners of the community, despite any obstacles. The studio's after-school program, in partnership with Chase Street Elementary School, has also provided students with free lessons since 2011.
“We really want to be a true community arts center where anyone can come, regardless of ability, skill or anything like that,” said Ashley Travieso, a UGA alum and Canopy’s associate director. “We really try to welcome anyone that wants to try out aerial arts and to meet people where they are.”
Travieso, a former gymnast and former captain of the Georgettes danceline, was working with Athens Twilight Criterium as the events director when she was gifted a session of classes at Canopy. She fell in love with the combination of acrobatics, choreography and performance and has since become one of the studio’s senior instructors.
According to Travieso, the studio’s initial clientele started small but has since grown to over 500 members and more than 70 classes offered each week, with sessions ranging from aerial yoga to pole dancing to lyra, an acrobatic form that uses an aerial hoop.
Travieso became associate director in 2021 but she still continues to train and perform aerial dance, describing her relationship with trapeze as “transcendent” and “therapeutic.” She says that aerial arts incorporates more than just athleticism; it builds on mental and emotional strengths as well.
“A lot of people come into classes not just to get stronger physically, but to also build a sense of belonging and to make relationships,” she said. “For a lot of people it’s not just a form of exercise: It really is a way to find their people.”
While some of Canopy’s students have gone on to become professional aerial or circus performers, Travieso says that there’s not the same competitiveness as there is in other sports.
“We want to focus on the fact that this can become a lifelong activity that people can do and that builds joy in different ways,” Travieso said. “It doesn’t have to be competitive. It can become kind of like a lifestyle.”