Videos of cats falling off stools, sprinting into couches and angrily staring down their owners are some of the most popular videos on the internet and loved among cat owners. Cats are a universal, joyful topic amongst animal owners, and they connect people around the world because of their similar mannerisms and goofy behavior.
CatVideoFest 2022 is a 75-minute reel where people from around the world allow their personal videos of their cats to be showcased in the reel. Tens of thousands of videos are watched annually and are carefully combed through. The reel is curated through the eyes of Will Braden, the director of CatVideoFest.
The new 2022 reel is showing to theaters across the nation including Athens movie theater Ciné this week.
Braden explained that he reaches out to ask for permission from the creators of each video to be in the reel, and they separate the reel into different categories– drama, action/adventure, cat gifs, documentary and comedy are the different sections for the 2022 reel.
The videos are then put up to compete to win the Golden Kitty Award, which was conceived during the first year of the video festival, in 2012, where Braden accidentally made the video festival a yearly occurrence.
Braden was chosen as the winner for the award in 2012 with a dramatic, existential short film of his cat, Henri, who was questioning the point of life in a French accent then commenting on a portrait of himself saying the painting is “genius.”
Braden promptly flew to Seattle to receive the award. Upon his arrival, the previous director and team realized they didn’t have an actual trophy to hand over, so they went out and bought a kid’s trophy, a plaque with “Golden Kitty Award” etched onto it and glued a little black cat toy bank to the top — the first ever award for the festival.
Before the showing of that first reel, Braden went up to the stage to say his congratulations, then proceeded to say he will have another winning video for the upcoming year for the next show, and the creating team realized they will have to do it all again next year.
“I’m personally responsible for the continuation of it,” Braden said. He loved the motivation behind the reel and became more involved with the event and soon took over the director and producer position of the reel.
“The idea is that you get to see funny cat videos in a communal environment… and get to raise money for a local shelter, help independent theaters and just have fun and have a good time,” Braden said.
The video festival partners with local animal shelters to support the adoption and sponsorship of cats in the area. A percentage of the ticket sales go to support these organizations and spread the word about adopting cats. The reel is shown in independent theaters, which some theaters will have shelter representatives in the lobby present to speak with patrons.
Braden explained that sometimes people will reach out to him to be able to support the cause and show the reel at their event. “We’ve even had people just project it on the side of a barn, anytime somebody wants to show it, and raise money for it, we are down for it,” Braden said.
Ellie Mannon, a medical student at Augusta University, explained that cats are independent animals and they always do their own thing, and with that sense of self cats can have their own way in the world. “Sort of seeing them just find joy on their own also sort of brings you joy,” Mannon said.
The CatVideoFest 2022 reel will play at Ciné until July 21, then again on August 6 and August 13.