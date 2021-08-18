August is National Black Business Month: a time to celebrate local businesses with Black owners. Georgia boasts the highest number of Black-owned businesses out of any state, with 9.9% of all Black-owned businesses in the nation based in Georgia.
Black businesses were disproportionately harmed by the pandemic, as shown in a National Bureau of Economic Research report. The number of Black business owners dropped by 41% from February to April 2020, while the nation’s overall number of business owners dropped only 22% in the same time period.
As businesses recover from the economic downturn, there are many shops, restaurants and services to visit locally in order to celebrate Black Business Month. These are four businesses Black-owned businesses to support in the Athens area.
Absynia
Absynia is an online Etsy shop created by local artist Elle Lewis featuring handmade jewelry, wall hangings, baskets and home decor. She both creates her own products and sources from fair trade organizations and artists in Ghana and Burkina Faso.
Lewis sells both on Etsy and locally at the Athens Farmers Market in Bishop Park every Saturday. Her pieces can also be found at Community, a vintage and handmade clothing store located on North Jackson Street in downtown Athens.
Lewis describes her jewelry as Afro-bohemian, and her aesthetic is heavily influenced by the art and culture of the African diaspora. She first started making jewelry to express pride in her family’s Rastafari culture, a religious movement from Jamaica with strong ties to Ethiopia.
Lewis’ craftsmanship features symbols from tribal culture, magical systems and mythology. As a Black female entrepreneur, Lewis said she believes magic is at the core of her business.
“I think that I have a different frame of reference and I think that I am the magic in my pieces,” Lewis said. “Trusting that you are the magic would be my best advice.”
Lewis believes other entrepreneurs should have faith in their abilities. She said she would advise people of color, especially women of color, to “go their own way,” since oftentimes there is not necessarily a blueprint for managing businesses as a Black person.
Bulldog Mobile Repair
Jabari McIntyre started his business, Bulldog Mobile Repair, in the first semester of his sophomore year at the University of Georgia. He and his two business partners, who also went to UGA, started the electronics store in November 2018.
Bulldog Mobile Repair is located on South Milledge Avenue and specializes in fixing electronics, from computers to Apple watches, and selling previously owned devices. The store associates are also happy to answer any questions about electronic devices to help educate customers on the functions of their phones and laptops.
At just 19 years old, McIntyre began operating the business while enrolled at UGA. After graduating with a finance degree in December 2020, he continued to manage the day-to-day operations of the store full-time in Athens.
McIntyre was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and has lived in Athens since the sixth grade. He hopes to return to UGA in the future to earn an MBA.
“I’ve learned a lot from my professors at UGA as far as things I can implement into my business,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre recommends celebrating Black Business Month by meeting Black entrepreneurs in Athens.
“Meet them, talk to them, learn their story, see their path and their process,” McIntyre said. “Go pick their brain and see how it was for them and how they got to where they are.”
Lil’ Ice Cream Dude’s Cool World Ice Cream Shop
Beau Shell started his business at the age of eight when he asked his mom for an ice cream cart for his birthday. The gift became an investment in what is now a nationally recognized ice cream parlor: Lil’ Ice Cream Dude’s Cool World Ice Cream Shop.
As one of the youngest entrepreneurs in Athens, Shell sold ice cream at events until he outgrew his cart. He crowdsourced to obtain a larger trailer, and successfully raised the money to expand. His story made headlines and Shell received tens of thousands of dollars in donations.
Shell was given the Young Entrepreneur Achievement Award by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 2018. He is the youngest member of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce and has won multiple local and national awards.
In addition to providing delicious ice cream to the community, Shell committed his business to philanthropic endeavors. He has donated to the Red Cross, the Clarke County Mentor Program and a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital through UGA Miracle.
In 2019, Shell opened a permanent shop on Gaines School Road. He is now 17 years old and attending his senior year at Cedar Shoals High School. Shell is still committed to his business and has travelled throughout the state to speak at events about his journey as an entrepreneur.
Kelly’s Authentic Jamaican Food
Kelbourne “Kelly” Codling runs two restaurants in Athens, serving authentic Jamaican dishes made with traditional techniques he learned from his grandmother. Codling’s restaurants can be found on South Lumpkin Street and Epps Bridge Road.
Codling began his journey with food and Jamaican cooking at five years old when he worked on his family’s farm. He does not believe in measuring ingredients — according to his website, Codling knows to stop seasoning “when the food tastes right.”
At 75 years old, Codling’s life story is vibrant and eventful. His memoir, “True Believer: The Journey of Kelly Codling,” outlines many of his interesting experiences, from life in Jamaica to running a business in Texas to working at a morgue in Washington, D.C.
Now, Codling has been in Athens for over 20 years as the owner of his restaurants. He is known for greeting customers with a smile and a friendly Jamaican accent. He serves jerk chicken, curry chicken, oxtail, jerk pork and more every day of the week from one or both of his restaurant locations.