Over the past year, trendy art exhibits have made their way to Georgia and taken over social media feeds by storm, such as the Infinity Mirrors exhibit at the High Museum of Art and the Candytopia exhibit in Atlanta. Before it was possible to share art through social media, organizations including the Athens Art Association shared art directly through providing materials and inspiration.
This summer, the Athens Art Association celebrates 100 years of local art with corresponding exhibits at the Georgia Museum of Art and the Lyndon House Arts Center. The organization showcases members’ works, such as “Delusional,” a watercolor piece by Pam Raney, a past president of the organization.
Collected works come from well-known artists and patrons, including an untitled still life by Alfred Holbrook, founder of the Georgia Museum of Art, as well as “From Our Campus” and “Carnival at Night,” both created by UGA’s own Lamar Dodd. The exhibit also showcases work by amateur artists such as an untitled watercolor piece by Roy Ward and an untitled oil painting by Constance and Jack Moran.
Athens residents can also enjoy Donald Smith’s traditional “Downtown Athens,” but some works go beyond the typical painting, such as 2012 mixed media piece “North Carolina Horse Chalet” by John Weber.
The organization itself is community-driven and would not have been possible without the Lyndon House Arts Center, which has been a resource to local artists for years, showcasing their work and holding daily meetings said Hillary Brown, director of communications at the Georgia Museum of Art.
“[Athens Art Association] is very closely tied to the history of the Lyndon House. They would pull resources, tools and the kind of things that you would need,” Brown said. “If you’re a printmaker, you need a lot of different pieces of equipment ... But if you join forces, you can all share a press."
The exhibit at the Georgia Museum of Art features older works, such as “Antebellum House on Milledge Avenue” by Laura Blackshear, founder of the Athens Art Association. The Lyndon House exhibit features mid-century pieces and other works that are as recent as the 1980s to the present.
“When you combine them, you get a richer picture of everything,” Brown said.
These exhibits showcase a growing diversity within the Athens Art Association, both within the members involved and the works that have been created over the years. Members of the Athens Art Association vary from art students who worked with Lamar Dodd, such as Tom Early and David Michael, to graphic designer Constance Marchell Flynn from New York, to German emigrant Hildegard Timberlake.
“Not everybody who is in the [Athens Art] association paints in the same way or makes the same kind of art, and it’s not in a super large gallery, but there’s a lot of variety in there,” Brown said.
The exhibits will be at both locations until mid-August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.