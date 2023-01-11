230109_JAG_NationalChampionship_Ceremony_010.jpeg

The University of Georgia football team defeats Texas Christian University 65-7 in the College Football National Championship at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

The Georgia Bulldogs’ Jan. 9 victory cemented the team as back-to-back national champions with a record-breaking winning score of 65-7.

For such an esteemed title, some of the country’s most prolific figures had something to say about the outcome.

President Joe Biden tweeted his congratulations to the Bulldogs, while also acknowledging Texas Christian University’s successful season.

Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal pledged to eat a horned frog if TCU fell to the University of Georgia.

O’Neal then shared his dismay on Instagram after losing the bet.

Honorary UGA alum and television personality, Ryan Seacrest, chowed down on some wings while cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs.

UGA alum and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Phaedra Parks, also tweeted her support for Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett.