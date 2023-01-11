The Georgia Bulldogs’ Jan. 9 victory cemented the team as back-to-back national champions with a record-breaking winning score of 65-7.
For such an esteemed title, some of the country’s most prolific figures had something to say about the outcome.
President Joe Biden tweeted his congratulations to the Bulldogs, while also acknowledging Texas Christian University’s successful season.
Glory glory, @UniversityofGA.— President Biden (@POTUS) January 10, 2023
Congrats to the Dawgs on a hard-fought National Championship – and to @TCUFootball for beating the odds all season.
Georgia, no doubt you made your community proud tonight.
Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal pledged to eat a horned frog if TCU fell to the University of Georgia.
.@SHAQ said he'd eat a frog if @GeorgiaFootball wins the National Championship 😳 🐸 pic.twitter.com/Z2xn5CNscm— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 6, 2023
O’Neal then shared his dismay on Instagram after losing the bet.
See ya soon @SHAQ 😅🐸 pic.twitter.com/f62k6fkC7F— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 10, 2023
Honorary UGA alum and television personality, Ryan Seacrest, chowed down on some wings while cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs.
Wings have arrived! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/jXMwzyQhbX— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 10, 2023
UGA alum and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Phaedra Parks, also tweeted her support for Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett.
Go off @StetsonIv #UGAVSTCU 🏈 #GoDawgs ❣️🖤❣️— Phaedra Parks, Esq. (@PhaedraParks) January 10, 2023