As the University of Georgia Bulldogs go head-to-head against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for one of the most highly-anticipated and expensive games of the season this Saturday, these five celebrities will be cheering alongside you.
1. Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors with more than 150 film credits to his name. While Jackson is known for his acting talent in roles such as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jules Winnfield in “Pulp Fiction” and Mace Windu in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, he’s known among Georgia fans as one of their own.
Jackson graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta, and remains a committed Georgia fan to this day. His dedication to the Bulldogs made nation-wide recognition with an appearance at a 2012 football practice. Jackson attended the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, and posted a photo of himself alongside legendary UGA running back Herschel Walker on Instagram and Facebook.
2. Ryan Seacrest
The host of “American Idol” was once, if ever so briefly, a Bulldog in the mid-’90s before moving to Los Angeles. Seacrest has displayed his affection for the Dawgs more than once in his long career as a host on both “American Idol” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”
Bulldogs never bark alone, even on @LiveKellyRyan with @RyanSeacrest! #AlwaysADawg @FootballUGA @KirbySmartUGA @UGAAthletics pic.twitter.com/FkBBcQNMK2— UGA (@universityofga) October 2, 2018
Seacrest returned to UGA in 2016 as the university’s May commencement speaker and also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.
3. Quavo
Seen on the sidelines cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs at both the Rose Bowl and National Championship games in 2018, Quavo is a self-proclaimed “real deal Dawg fan.” The Migos rapper has tweeted multiple times at the team and posted a photo of himself on the field with members of the team, celebrating Georgia’s Rose Bowl victory on his Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
W E D I D I T A G A I N ! ! ! @georgiafootball T H A R🌹S E B O W L C H A M P S
In 2018, Quavo ranked UGA as No.1 despite the AP Top 25 Poll which ranked the Bulldogs as No. 7.
Quavo also worked together with Georgia Football to create a minute-long video explaining his passion for the football team and tracing it back to listening to the cheers of the stadium from his grandmother’s house.
4. Luke Bryan
Seen repping the Bulldogs both on stage and off, one of country music’s most celebrated artists, Luke Bryan, is another dedicated fan. The Leesburg, Georgia native compared his 2012 Country Music Association nominations — Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year — to “the Bulldogs winning the National Championship," according to an ESPN article.
Earlier this year, Bryan filmed a video to persuade Collier Perno, an Athens Academy graduate and cousin of former Georgia baseball coach David Perno, to accept the position as Georgia’s director of football performance nutrition, according to an Online Athens article.
5. Titus Burgess
Fans of Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” were thrilled to hear UGA alumnus Titus Burgess call the Dawgs with Ryan Seacrest on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” The two alumni reflected on their time in Athens while discussing the 40 Watt Club and The Grill’s famous feta fries.
Also known for his work on Broadway, Burgess attended Cedar Shoals High School and graduated UGA in 2001 with a bachelors of arts in music.
Feta Fries + the 40 Watt: #UGA Bulldogs @TitussBurgess and @RyanSeacrest talked all things Athens on @LiveKellyRyan this morning!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/xOb3SzCkCf— UGA (@universityofga) June 12, 2017
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.