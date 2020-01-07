Though the December closure of Athens' only fully-vegan restaurant Eden's Cafe marks the end of a short-lived era for vegan options in the city, the Eden's brand still lives on in a vending machine tucked inside of That Bar.

Though Athens isn't necessarily a bleak landscape for vegan cuisine, it can be tough to find a cheap and accessible restaurant chain or storefront to score your meat- and dairy-free fix late into the evening. In the spirit of the Eden's Cafe vending machine chugging along until 2 a.m. every night, the culture desk has compiled a list of restaurants in Athens where you can score vegan grub at any hour of the night.

Open until 2 a.m.

The World Famous

Many of the late-night vegan options offer only sides or snack foods. If that’s not enough to get rid of hunger pains, The World Famous offers two meal options for vegan customers:

Tofu lettuce wraps

Veggie burger

Taco Bell

The first of quick-serve restaurants to offer items certified by the American Vegetarian Association, Taco Bell has become a cult favorite among vegan circles. The restaurant added a vegetarian menu in 2019 with customizable options for the ease of vegan customers. Vegans can eat:

Black bean Crunchwrap Supreme

Black bean Quesarito

7-layer burrito

Bean burrito

Power Veggie bowl without cheese or sour cream

Black beans and rice

Cinnamon twists

Chips with guacamole

Chips with pico de gallo

Open 24 hours

The Grill

Where there's a will, there's The Grill — that's the saying, right? The safest of havens when the downtown Waffle House is at capacity, The Grill has a dedicated vegetarian menu that vegans can tweak to their liking:

Fakin' Bacon BLT (without mayonnaise)

Tofu Dog

Veggie Pita Wrap (without feta cheese dressing)

Veggie Melt (without melted Swiss cheese and ranch dressing)

T-Bird (without mayonnaise)

McDonald's

Although the vegan options at this classic late-night stop are few and far between, vegans can enjoy a few sweet and salty options:

Hash browns

Apple pie

Minute Maid slushie

Side salad

Southwest salad (without chicken or cheese)

Wendy's

Athens' 24-hour potato plug comes in the form of a redheaded cartoon. This all-hour fast food restaurant has any vegan looking for a potato product at any time of the night covered:

Fries

Plain baked potato

Garden side salad

Correction: The Red & Black initially stated McDonald's french fries were a vegan option. McDonald's french fries contain milk derivatives and do not meet certified vegan standards. The Red & Black regrets this error.