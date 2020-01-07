Though the December closure of Athens' only fully-vegan restaurant Eden's Cafe marks the end of a short-lived era for vegan options in the city, the Eden's brand still lives on in a vending machine tucked inside of That Bar.
Though Athens isn't necessarily a bleak landscape for vegan cuisine, it can be tough to find a cheap and accessible restaurant chain or storefront to score your meat- and dairy-free fix late into the evening. In the spirit of the Eden's Cafe vending machine chugging along until 2 a.m. every night, the culture desk has compiled a list of restaurants in Athens where you can score vegan grub at any hour of the night.
Open until 2 a.m.
The World Famous
Many of the late-night vegan options offer only sides or snack foods. If that’s not enough to get rid of hunger pains, The World Famous offers two meal options for vegan customers:
- Tofu lettuce wraps
- Veggie burger
Taco Bell
The first of quick-serve restaurants to offer items certified by the American Vegetarian Association, Taco Bell has become a cult favorite among vegan circles. The restaurant added a vegetarian menu in 2019 with customizable options for the ease of vegan customers. Vegans can eat:
- Black bean Crunchwrap Supreme
- Black bean Quesarito
- 7-layer burrito
- Bean burrito
- Power Veggie bowl without cheese or sour cream
- Black beans and rice
- Cinnamon twists
- Chips with guacamole
- Chips with pico de gallo
Open 24 hours
The Grill
Where there's a will, there's The Grill — that's the saying, right? The safest of havens when the downtown Waffle House is at capacity, The Grill has a dedicated vegetarian menu that vegans can tweak to their liking:
- Fakin' Bacon BLT (without mayonnaise)
- Tofu Dog
- Veggie Pita Wrap (without feta cheese dressing)
- Veggie Melt (without melted Swiss cheese and ranch dressing)
- T-Bird (without mayonnaise)
McDonald's
Although the vegan options at this classic late-night stop are few and far between, vegans can enjoy a few sweet and salty options:
- Hash browns
- Apple pie
- Minute Maid slushie
- Side salad
- Southwest salad (without chicken or cheese)
Wendy's
Athens' 24-hour potato plug comes in the form of a redheaded cartoon. This all-hour fast food restaurant has any vegan looking for a potato product at any time of the night covered:
- Fries
- Plain baked potato
- Garden side salad
Correction: The Red & Black initially stated McDonald's french fries were a vegan option. McDonald's french fries contain milk derivatives and do not meet certified vegan standards. The Red & Black regrets this error.
