Local nonprofit Chess and Community celebrated its 10th anniversary in March. But, founder, Lemuel “Life” LaRoche, has been working towards the organization’s mission since the early 2000s.
LaRoche was born in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Macon, Georgia, when he was a teen. From a young age, LaRoche recognized issues in the community where he lived, like mass incarceration — something he saw many of his relatives and peers experience.
After the move to Georgia, LaRoche quickly began to realize the same problems in the North also existed in the South. “They are baked into our systemic structures,” he said.
Noticing these structures made LaRoche upset.
“There isn’t a particular age that you notice it, but you know it's there. It’s anger. It’s when you begin to see what the systems were designed to do, doing its job to the people around you. Then it leads you to a point of ‘If I stay here, I already know what’s going to eventually happen, because it’s written in the design,’” LaRoche said.
LaRoche channeled the anger he was feeling into writing poetry. With Chess and Community, he wanted to help youth find their own outlet.
The organization was established in 2012 after LaRoche found chess could be used as a way to get youth to think critically about their choices and actions. His social work degrees from the University of Georgia, work at the Department of Juvenile Justice and time spent in the Athens community inspired him to begin the nonprofit.
In its early stages, LaRoche said Chess and Community was all passion with no real structure, and compared it to building a boat while in the water. What started as hangouts with pizza and chess has now turned into annual conferences, a staff with directors and programs such as debate, robotics and public speaking. In 2022, the program is more structured with a clear path and is now expanding beyond Athens.
It was announced in February that Chess and Community would open a location in Macon, Georgia, — where LaRoche grew up.
Before creating Chess and Community, LaRoche was on a mission to “figure out a way to stop this revolving door, to stop this quicksand that these kids get sunken into.” Expanding the organization to another city will serve the youth there, much like it has in Athens.
Hayyah De Lane, a 19-year-old graduate of the program, said she became a part of the organization because her mother wanted her to. De Lane is one of seven children and said a few of her other siblings were also involved. Through Chess and Community, she engaged in an initiative between the nonprofit and two other organizations named Project Rewire, attended entrepreneurship camp and more.
De Lane’s involvement in these programs equipped her with the skills to start a hair business, Get Loc’D. De Lane said the entrepreneurship camp was one of her favorite parts about Chess and Community because she was able to use leadership skills and it taught her how to run a business, something she is using now more than ever.
Chess and Community’s motto, “Think before you move” is what De Lane said she tries to apply to running Get Loc’D. Today, De Lane looks back on her time with gratitude and praises LaRoche for his work.
“He definitely does care for the community that he’s in and others. I see him trying to expand more and more. I’m so grateful that I was thrown into that program, it put me 20 steps ahead. To anybody considering this organization, I would give it a 10/10 and two thumbs up. And that’s genuinely speaking,” De Lane said.