After nearly 80 years of service to all corners of the local music industry, Chick Music is closing its doors. Wednesday, Dec. 15 will be the last day of operation for the family-owned instrument sale and repair store located on Clayton Street. It is one of the oldest stores in downtown Athens, first opening its doors in 1942.
The store is currently operated by four siblings: Van Shepherd, Steve Shepherd, Christy Shepherd-Rochon and Carol Shepherd-Grout. Their mother, Anne Shepherd, now 92 years old, has owned the company since 1988, when her husband, Billy Shepherd, passed away.
“I think we've had a part in music and the growth of music in Athens. We've been part of everything from supporting the symphony to private music teachers,” Van Shepherd said. “To all the bands that put Athens on the map,” Steve Shepherd continued.
The family has now made the decision to end Chick Music’s 79 years of operation. With the lease on their building coming to an end, Anne Shepherd in poor health and extensive backorders in their supply due to the pandemic’s effect on distribution, it seemed like the right time to close up shop. In addition, the Shepherd siblings are at retirement age.
Reflecting on the last 79 years, Chick Music has a long history, a powerful legacy and a deep connection to the musicians of Athens. From school bands to R.E.M., the store has seen and supported an entire generation of local music.
History of Chick Music
According to Chick Music’s website, the store started out as Chick Piano, which opened in 1942 on Jackson Street. It later moved to Lumpkin Street in the late 1940s and finally to Clayton Street in 1968.
The store was founded by Lewis Chick, a blind man who worked as an attorney in the 1940s but, according to Steve Shepherd, could not find work because of his disability. Instead, he opened a music shop, which he named Chick Piano.
Chick met Billy Shepherd, the Shepherd sibling’s father , at a tuning school for the blind, according to Van Shepherd. Billy was legally blind, and after meeting, Chick and Billy Shepherd became friends. After Chick died in 1964, Billy bought Chick Piano from Chick’s wife.
In the 1960s, Chick Piano began expanding their supply to meet the changing demand brought about by the popularity of rock ’n’ roll music. In 2002, the store broadened its name to Chick Music and five years later, the business expanded with a three floor addition. It included a larger repair shop, private lesson rooms, a recital hall and a piano showroom.
Leaving a legacy
Chick Music has been dedicated to serving musicians both big and small in Athens. Everyone gets their start somewhere and Chick Music has been there to supply to both new musicians and veteran rock artists.
Before the pandemic, Shepherd-Rochon coordinated the teaching facilities of Chick Music, which hosted around 20 teachers and served around 200 students. They also served a number of local school band directors and faculty musicians at the University of Georgia.
“We’ve just always been really focused on music education, whether it was in private lessons or whether it was just helping people get their first guitar or start a new band,” Shepherd-Rochon said. “It's just been very important to us as a family to see things like that.”
In addition to supporting local music education, Chick Music played a role in supporting many prominent Athens musicians and music groups.
R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck bought his first guitar at Chick Music from Billy Shepherd, Van Shepherd said. The B-52’s rented out the upstairs floor of Chick Music for two weeks in order to rehearse for their reunion tour.
Anne Shepherd played a prominent role in Athens throughout her time as the owner of Chick Music. She was active in downtown issues and her presence in the store was familiar to many regular customers. In 2013, then-mayor Nancy Denson awarded Anne Shepherd with the key to the city for her position and impact in the community.
Members of Widespread Panic, a rock band with an international following that formed in Athens in the 1980s, knew Anne Shepherd by name. According to the book “Widespread Panic in the Streets of Athens, Georgia,” by Gordon Lamb, they often relied on Chick Music for equipment and instruments and even had supplies shipped from Chick Music while on tour.
The store often got shoutouts and thank-yous from the band. According to Steve Shepherd, the band even saved a seat in front for his mom at concerts in Athens.
The legacy and impact of the store has been apparent since the Shepherd family announced they would be closing. As a small business, many customers are loyal to the store and come from families who have been shopping at Chick Music for generations.
“We have a number of loyal customers … We’ve got some guys [whose] fathers bought from our father, and now they’re dealing with us,” Steve Shepherd said. “It's a generational thing that folks have hung in there with us all this time. Since we've announced we're closing we've had a number of people come in every day and tell us their stories.”
Christy Shepherd said that customers have come in to tell the siblings how they remember them as small children and adolescents — these relationships are what makes the decision to close “bittersweet” for her.
. “. It's gonna be hard not to see those people all the time,” Christy Shepherd said.
Facing challenges and moving on
Once the Shepherd siblings reached retirement age, it was clear that the store could not run forever. Despite the number of loyal customers, operating a small business had its difficulties.
One major challenge to Chick Music has been competing in a digital age and the pandemic did not help disprove the power of online sales. Studio lessons stopped, in-person shopping was limited and supply chain issues disrupted sales.
“We totally lost studios and we lost a lot of our supply chain. It was one of the key
factors [in deciding to close],” Van Shepherd said.
Chick Music’s customers may now turn to Musician’s Warehouse on Lumpkin Street or the Guitar Center in the Epps Bridge Centre for their instrument needs, but for school band instruments, repairs and piano purchases, it may be harder to find a store nearby that caters to that.
“A big hole will be left when we leave, because nobody else is doing that right now,” Steve Shepherd said.
One of the biggest personal changes for the Shepherd family will be adjusting to no longer working together. For decades, the siblings have helped with the family business and have seen each other every day.
However, though this chapter is coming to a close, the family is still proud of the impact they were able to make and the role they were able to play in Athens’ music history.
“It’s good to know that you were part of a bigger thing,” Van Shepherd said.