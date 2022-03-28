Former professional athlete and motivational speaker Chris Singleton will speak at the Athens-Clarke County Library on Thursday, March 31, at 4 p.m. The event is open to all ages and will take place in the library’s auditorium.
Singleton was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2017 but became a motivational speaker after losing his mother in the 2015 mass shooting at Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Now he seeks to inspire audiences with a message of resilience, forgiveness and unity, according to a press release from the library.
Valerie Bell, the executive director of the Athens Regional Library System, is excited about his appearance.
“I think it's going to be a wonderful event. He is a fantastic speaker,” Bell said. “He speaks about forgiveness and being kind to your neighbor, so he has a really good story to tell.”
Bell believes the event should be about an hour-long with Singleton spending 45 minutes on his lecture and the rest of the time answering questions.
In addition to hearing Singleton speak, the first 50 children in attendance will receive a free copy of Singleton’s children’s book, “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor,” according to the press release. Bell is currently working to have each copy signed as well.
The event will have limited space and attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Bell has high hopes for the event in terms of attendance.
“I'm hoping that we get a good number of people there and that we are able to fill the auditorium, which is why the term is 160 people. This is why we're going to ask everyone to wear a mask since we're not going to probably be able to social distance the way we would normally,” Bell said.
Singleton’s appearance is being sponsored by the Friends of Athens-Clarke County Library, the Jeannette Rankin Women’s Scholarship Fund and WUGA.