On Nov. 7 at 1 p.m, PFLAG Athens will host a screening of two short film documentaries about the experiences of transgender individuals, according to a PFLAG Athens press release.
PFLAG Athens, the local chapter of an organization for LGBTQ+ people’s allies and families, is partnering with local independent cinema Ciné for the event, which will include a Q&A with California filmmaker Jonathan Skurnik of The Youth & Gender Media Project.
As a PFLAG Athens parent, Lizzie Z. Saltz found representations of transgender youth to be sensationalized, insensitive or objectifying. She reached out to The Youth & Gender Media Project and the PFLAG board to bring the film to Athens.
“I am hoping it makes people more sensitive and more aware ... less afraid and more sympathetic and understanding,” Saltz said.
According to the press release, the documentary “Becoming Johanna” centers around a Latina transgender high schooler and her struggle with family members as she seeks acceptance. It will be accompanied by the short film “The Family Journey: Raising Gender Nonconforming Children,” which includes a series of interviews with the families of transgender individuals.
A. Shayne Abelkop, a psychologist and a member of the PFLAG Athens board, sees the screening as a way to further PFLAG’s mission of support, education and advocacy.
“The take home message from the film is that parents' support is so important for young people as they're growing and developing and finding their identity,” Abelkop said. “Family support is so important because it protects children. It's protective for negative outcomes in life.”
Both documentaries were produced by The Youth & Gender Media Project by founder and award-winning director Skurnik, who will take part in a Q&A after the screening.
Skurnik has had his films featured on PBS and been awarded for his films on social change. The films’ accompanying curriculum is used in school districts across the country to foster inclusivity and educate students, parents, teachers and administrators.
“Some parents and teenagers who are struggling to communicate might come away with some resources and some open mindedness about how to continue to open up the communication channels around issues of gender,” Skurnik said.
Tickets are $9.75 but those under 18 years old can attend the event free of charge. Door prizes and PFLAG merchandise will be available. Ciné requires all guests present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the screening.