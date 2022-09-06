As going to the cinema to experience films made a striking comeback following the COVID-19 pandemic, one particular cinematic experience is here to stay: the drive-in movie.
An idea that Ciné brought to fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movies are a staple weekly event hosted by the art house cinema, bringing movie lovers together from all over Athens. It became a perfect way for Ciné to continue focusing on community within cinematic entertainment while also staying safe during the pandemic.
Pamela Kohn, Ciné’s executive director of eight years, was faced with difficult circumstances when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Despite the uncertainties of the early pandemic, Kohn immediately knew what she had to do.
“I was like ‘Well we have to do something to just bring people to see movies and keep our presence really alive and do something unique for Athens,” Kohn said. “So I was able to get the funding and we launched the drive-in in 2021 and started it out with “Mad Max: Fury Road” and it sold out.”
General Time, a 35-acre mixed-use development corporation in Athens, decided to sponsor Kohn and Ciné’s endeavor, providing them with a parking lot to use for the drive-in.
As the sun set behind the huge inflatable screen on Aug. 27, cars flooded into the parking lot. Some stayed in their cars but others opted to sit on blankets or fold-out chairs beside their car and congregate with fellow cinephiles before the start of the film.
When the film began, a wave of car horns and cheers from the attendees could be heard as the announcer introduced the film. Of the many cinephiles in the audience, one stood out as both a passionate Ciné lover and a drive-in attendee since its start in 2021.
Andrew Shearer sat at the very front of the crowd with his personal radio and a folded out chair eagerly waiting for the film to begin. Though movies are his passion, watching films with groups of like-minded individuals with an appreciation for cinema is the purest aspect of the experience for Shearer.
“The first movie I ever saw was at a drive-in,” Shearer said. “I would have watched anything they showed. I just wanted to watch with people.
Many view drive-in movies as a nostalgic form of film consumption ever since it drifted out of mass popularity decades ago. Bringing back this form of film for people to enjoy opens a whole new generation up to new — yet old— ways to watch movies with others.
“I think drive-ins should have never gone away,” Shearer said. “But everytime there is an outdoor movie in Athens, people just gravitate to it.”
Nicholas Gould is the mastermind behind both the physical setup of the drive in as well as the intricate projections that make it possible. After working around the country as a projectionist for film festivals, Gould found himself in Athens and was drawn to the non-profit Ciné.
“I love working at Ciné because it matters,” Gould said. “I’m interested in the way things are born when people come together.”
Working the projections and organizing the blueprints of the event has proved to be a challenge Gould has overcome with confidence and style.
“I like to make a point to improve one thing every time,” Gould said.
Much like Shearer, the reason Gould takes such joy in working with Ciné as the drive-in projectionist is the communal experience that it offers.
“What you see on a screen in your living room is the same every time,” Gould said. “It's different to see it live and with a group of people.”
The drive-in is a cinematic experience that will continue to the end of October, a month which will be dedicated to all things horror.
“We intend to keep going with the drive-in,” Kohn said.
Athenians and University of Georgia students alike can get their tickets to one of Ciné’s Saturday drive- in movies and experience film in the most incredible form possible — with others.