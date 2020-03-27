Around a week after announcing its initial two-week closure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Ciné announced it will host its first “virtual screening experience” in a press release on March 25.
Through a partnership with home video store Kino Lorber Inc., Ciné is virtually screening 2019's Cannes Grand Jury Prize winner “Bacurau” between March 25 through April 7.
A one-time payment of $12 provides access to the movie for five days. The Brazilian film follows a filmmaker to a village in South America as he attempts to make a documentary. However, as days pass, he discovers the people of the village are not what they seem.
Ciné’s Executive Director Pamela Kohn said Ciné chose to show “Bacurau” as its first online film because the theater originally scheduled to show the film before its closure. The film will have the same two-week run online as it would if it were shown in house.
Kohn said the theater plans to stay closed after its initial two-week closure for the safety of the Athens community and to follow the safety guidelines that have been put in place.
Ciné will resume membership sales and renewals once it reopens its doors and is also selling gift cards on its website during the closure, Kohn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.