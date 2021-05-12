Ciné will begin a phased reopening beginning Thursday, May 27 after fourteen months of only holding private screenings. The arthouse theater will be offering general ticketing to 50% capacity every Thursday through Sunday and private party bookings will be available for reservation on Wednesdays.
“We’re really excited,” said the Executive Director of Ciné, Pamela Kohn. “I feel like it’s reciprocated that the audiences in Athens are ready for us to be open and we’re ready to open.”
Ciné plans to follow regulations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as standards provided by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO). Along with smaller capacities, Ciné plans for recommended mask wearing when an audience member isn’t eating or drinking and deep cleaning between shows.
“We prefer to open cautiously and provide a real feeling that we are being as safe as possible with the reopening,” Kohn said.
The theater will be welcoming back long-awaited visitors such as filmmaker Andrew Shearer who considers the staff at Ciné his family, celebrating birthdays and showing his own films at the theater.
“We’ll call 2020 the ‘dark cloud’ and the reopening is just like the sun coming out of the dark cloud,” Shearer said. “There’s nothing like Athens Ciné and downtown is not the same without it.”
Tickets will be open on Ciné’s website for pre-sale as staff members and audiences alike prepare for the awaited reopening.
“I can’t wait to see the family and get the band back together as it were,” Shearer said.