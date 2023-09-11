Local art-house theater and cinema Ciné plans to upgrade its modular event space, The Lab, into a multi-use theater as part of an ongoing Ciné_3.0 fundraiser initiative. The Ciné_3.0 initiative aims to introduce a state-of-the-art digital cinema package to The Lab, expanding the theater's capacity to present a wider range of films, according to Executive Director Pamela Kohn.
“It [would] also allow us to do more repertory screenings, foreign films, documentaries, local screening events, et cetera,” Kohn said.
Currently, the theater must be highly selective and strategic in its film programming and schedule, often leaving audiences with limited options. With the addition of a third cinema package and screen, Ciné can maximize its output.
“It's huge. It's a massive addition to what we can do,” Kohn said.
Despite the scope of the project, Kohn sees no significant challenges ahead, highlighting the potential for increased programming opportunities and a more robust stream of income.
“It's been in the thinking and part of our strategic plan for quite a while,” Kohn said.
Significant progress has already been made by installing new screens in its existing theaters, with a third screen set to be added in The Lab space. The initiative also includes plans for modular furniture to create a versatile and comfortable viewing environment in The Lab, as well as the bar area.
Previously, The Lab has operated as an established performance space equipped with soundproofing and a modular stage. The new additions planned for Ciné_3.0 will further maximize the functionality of the space, adding another layer of complexity, according to Technical and Operations Director Nicholas Gould in an email.
“The Lab has been modular from day one,” Gould said. “The challenge is to figure out how to keep it that way, so it can continue to serve all the great functions it does for our community.”
According to Gould, the expanded number of screenings isn’t the only advantageous thing about the new digital cinema package. This new unit will be exceptionally quiet, especially compared to the current projectors, which eliminates the need for a booth to operate it.
While there is no fixed timeline for the project, Ciné is actively fundraising to make this expansion a reality and aims to finish before June of next year.
“We want to have the best presentation possible for everybody in the community,” Kohn said.