Ciné will now offer private movie screenings by appointment for groups of 10 people or less after being closed for nearly seven months and offering virtual screenings since March 25, according to a press release.
The bookings are available Monday-Saturday for showings at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each week of October will offer different spooky movies. The week of Oct. 9-15 will show “Hocus Pocus” and “Ghostbusters.”
The private screenings are $150 per group for two hours and $50 each additional half-hour. The lobby, theater and restrooms will be disinfected before and after every screening, according to the press release.
Virtual screenings are still available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.