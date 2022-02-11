Nomination season for the 2022 Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year Award officially began on Wednesday night at Hendershot’s. The award’s kickoff event opened with guitar strums and rounds of applause from attendees as the night full of performances from Cindy Wilson, past award finalists and winners began.
The Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year Award was established in 2016 and is presented by the Classic City Rotary Board. The award is named after the late James Victor Chesnutt, an Athens singer-songwriter and recognizes, local songwriters for their talent — honoring Chesnutt and givings them a chance to further their artistry.
At the kickoff event, local artists Lydian Brambila and Bo Bedingfield performed, along with a joint performance from Wilson and her son, Nolan Bennett. They all performed raw, original songs and told the stories behind each.
Together, Wilson, founding member of the B-52s, and Bennett performed a mixture of covers and original material. One song in particular, “Conditioner,” was one written by Bennett about a funny memory when he was staying in Nashville, Tennessee, and found a bottle of hotel conditioner in his pocket, hence the title of the song.
When Brambila took the stage, they immediately engaged the audience with hypnotizing guitar strums. One of the most notable songs they performed was about a ballerina losing her ability to dance, and the dark, foreboding tone of the folk-inspired melody captivated the audience and drew everyone in closer.
The last song Brambila performed was inspired by their transition and experience with top surgery. “The process of songwriting allowed me to gather all of the things in my life and put them in a kind of bowl, and hope that they mean something to me later,” Brambila said. On stage, they advocated for inclusive health care for transgender people and all, and dedicated the song to this cause.
Next was Bedingfield, and with his first song titled “Hello Texas Girls,” the mood in the venue switched as Bedingfield’s songs cracked jokes — keeping the audience smiling ear to ear throughout the performance.
Another song he performed was “I Knew the Place Was Burning,” which was about Bedingfield slowly realizing the Georgia Theatre was bursting into flames right across from his cubicle job. With this, he juxtaposed the fire with his relationships, all while keeping the same light hearted tone.
The final song of the kickoff event was dedicated to Michael Nesmith of The Monkees, who died last year. “Rio” was passionately sung by award advisory board member Wilson and Athens artist Bennett making for a fitting end to the night.
Many songs performed throughout the night stemmed from a story experienced by the performer. This showed how songwriting is used as a way to communicate anything from life-changing surgeries to funny recollections of the mundane.
Nominations for the award are open until March 20 for artists living in Athens-Clarke and surrounding counties. Those who advance to the finals are chosen by a panel of well-established music industry figures. Finalists will perform at the award show which will take place at 40 Watt Club on April 28. The award winner will receive $1500, studio recording time at Nuci’s Space and a promotional package from Team Clermont. This year’s award show will be free to attend and livestreamed on Hendershot’s Facebook page.
Chesnutt’s legacy lives on through songwriters in Athens and this award gives them an opportunity to share their works with the community and make a name for themselves.
“Music is good for the soul, but live music is really good for the soul,” Ellen Bryson, executive chair of the award, said.