As a nonprofit animal rescue organization, Circle of Friends Animal Society differs from other rescue organizations in Athens — they not only rely solely on volunteers, but also because they take in animals that other rescues and shelters might not want.

With no shelter location, COFAS operates in Athens, Greensboro and Loganville through a network of 30 foster homes. COFAS took in a total of 834 animals in 2019 and while 294 of them were cats, 210 of them were adopted. The cat side of the rescue operates out of Athens, where there are a dozen volunteers. The dog side operates out of Greensboro.

According to Jillian Fishburn, one of the main coordinators, they have about 70 cats in foster care at a time.

COFAS began in 2007 by a group of eight rescuers who saw a need for a new rescue group to save animals that other rescue groups wouldn’t or couldn’t take due to their injuries, health conditions, breed or age. These factors may make it take longer to find people to adopt them.

“Because [other rescue organizations] want to have that no-kill status, they will choose cats they know will be highly adoptable,” said Heather Gaya, the social media coordinator who fosters and helps organize fundraising events.

Since COFAS is a private organization, they can be more selective and strict about who can adopt their animals. Fishburn said while the animal shelter won’t spay or neuter them before they get adopted, COFAS makes sure all their animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped. Fishburn also said they allow families who "don't smoke in the house, that know the dangers of declawing and that will maintain veterinary care" to adopt the animals.

By operating through foster homes and not out of a shelter, fosters can get to know the animals’ personalities better and socialize them. They can also hand-pick the right matches between animals and adopters.

Fishburn teaches other fosters how to prepare cats in COFAS for any situation they may be adopted into. She teaches them how to socialize cats and to regularly clip the cats’ nails so they feel comfortable with getting their nails clipped after they get adopted.

Fishburn also helps with fundraising events, such as the Barnes & Noble gift-wrapping fundraiser and organizes Kitten Yoga, a yoga event every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park starting on March 31. Tickets are $5 per person and anyone is invited. Attendees can rent mats for $2. People can also come and still pay to play with the cats instead of doing yoga.

Interested adopters, fosters and volunteers can find applications for all these positions on the COFAS website. Since kitten season is about to start in the South, Fishburn said they will need as much help as they can get. Last year, Fishburn said she had five litters of cats in her house and 40 cats go through her house personally.

“The more help we have, the more we animals we can help,” Fishburn said.