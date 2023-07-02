Before the rain on Saturday night, Aubrey Entertainment presented the 2023 Classic City American Music Festival at Southern Brewing Company full of music, sunshine, food and drinks.
Doors opened at noon, and bluegrass and folk music bands played from 1-9 p.m. in the courtyard outside of the brewery. A barbecue food truck was parked in the yard for customers to enjoy. Families camped out in front of the stage to watch the live music.
The Borderhop Trio took the stage at 1 p.m., followed by the Red Oak String Band and the Broken String Band. At 4 p.m., the McMaken Brothers played their set with Peach Ice Cream Bluegrass Band, The Welfare Liners and WildJordan TonksCats after. Grassland ended the night with their performance at 8 p.m.
Troy Aubrey is the owner of Aubrey Entertainment, an Athens based entertainment company and the company behind the Classic City American Music Festival put on every Fourth of July weekend.
“I started this at The Foundry years ago,” Aubrey said. “It must be over 15 years ago, a long time.”
From The Foundry, the festival moved to the Southern Brewing Company where it has been hosted ever since.
Ted Pearson connected with old friends at the event.
“My buddy had reached out to some buddies yesterday and said, ‘Hey, is anybody going to Southern Brewing tomorrow afternoon to hear the McMaken Brothers?’ and I had no plans this afternoon,” Pearson said. “Had a great time. I've run into a handful of old buddies that I haven't seen in a while.”
The heat bore down on the crowd, but spirits were high before the clouds rolled in and the thunderstorm advisory began. For attendees, Fourth of July weekend kicked off with a bang of bluegrass.