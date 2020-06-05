When Crystal Rene de Cotret was 15, her first boyfriend died of a heart arrhythmia due to long QT syndrome.
This experience led Crystal Rene de Cotret to pursue a physician’s assistant degree at the University of Southern California after she received her Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Georgia. As she focused on obtaining a degree, her fitness took a backseat, she said.
One day, she decided it was time for a change. Crystal Rene de Cotret signed up for an indoor cycling class with a friend and discovered her love for the activity, which inspired her to open up her own studio, Classic City Cycling, which opens June 6.
On opening day, Classic City Cycling will offer multiple cycling classes, and each guest will receive their first class for free.
Crystal Rene de Cotret decided to open the studio in Athens after she attended a football game with her brother at the University of Georgia, where both siblings obtained their undergraduate degrees. She said she knew she wanted to open her cycling studio in Athens once she went to the football game because she feels Athens is her home and part of her “roots.”
Crystal Rene de Cotret and her brother and managing partner, Allan Rene de Cotret, focus on keeping a welcoming and supportive community in spin class.
“There’s no size when it comes to fitness,” Crystal Rene de Cotret said. “There’s nothing that tells you you’re fit. We all measure fitness in a different way.”
To highlight the emphasis on community, Crystal Rene de Cotret commissioned a mural by Taylor Shaw through the Athens Downtown Development Authority, which reads “Greetings from Athens.”
On opening day, Classic City Cycling will host spin classes throughout the day and will sanitize the studio and stationary bikes between each class. Lockers and showers will be closed.
In addition, guests will be temperature checked at the door, use contactless check-in and will have access to sanitizer stations available to them around the studio. Instructors and staff are required to wear masks and gloves at all times as well, Crystal Rene de Cotret said.
The instructors at Classic City Cycling range from UGA students to a Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital nurse, Crystal Rene de Cotret said. Some of the instructors are also avid road cyclists, so they will bring something a little different to their spin classes, Allan Rene de Cotret said.
Although this is not the opening day the siblings envisioned, Classic City Cycling plans to host a larger opening event in the fall with local vendors and a relay race to fundraise for the American Heart Association at a later date in the fall, Crystal Rene de Cotret said.
