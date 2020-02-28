After five years of operation, Classic City Ink moved locations and rebranded to Classic City Tattoo Co. in January. The tattoo studio is following up its soft opening with a grand opening on Feb. 29 at noon.
Philadelphia Eagles running back and University of Georgia alum Elijah Holyfield will sign autographs and receive a tattoo at the event, said James Armstrong, a tattooist and the event planner for Classic City. Armstrong said other current and past UGA athletes will attend. Atlanta’s “surf western” duo Andrea & Mud will provide live music starting at 7 p.m.
Armstrong said the shop will also have a flash sale on tattoos during the grand opening with over 1,000 designs to choose from.
Classic City owner Dustin Stewart Collins founded the shop in 2015 and ran the business on his own in the beginning. Stewart Collins said he “built his crew” and a good reputation, but the area they were located in started to “go down”.
The shop needed a new “lucrative” location and an overall more professional look to be more successful and move forward, Armstrong said. Armstrong specified the shop was passed over by customers because the old location “wasn't in the best part of town”.
“We want people to know that when they come in our doors they can leave happy,” Stewart Collins said. “That’s why we picked where we’re at, that's why we picked the name, the looks that we’ve chosen for the inside of the store. We want everyone to feel comfortable when they come in our shop.”
Classic City is now located on West Broad Street beside the Blind Pig Tavern. Armstrong said having a location on a main road like West Broad will help the shop increase its visibility and traffic.
The location between the Blind Pig Tavern and Strength and Strike Fitness allows the shop to share customers with the two businesses that bring the most traffic to the plaza, Armstrong said. Armstrong knows there is still a stigma surrounding tattoo shops, but the “open-minded mentality” of the two business owners helped to make the move easier.
When it came to changing the name of the shop, Stewart Collins said that they wanted to change it from something that sounded more like a “street shop” to something that was “established and timeless.” This is how they wound up with Classic City Tattoo Company.
Creating a more family-oriented and professional environment was a major part of Classic City’s rebranding. Armstrong said he and Stewart Collins invested “five straight 18 hour days” in order to get the shop running again after the move.
Armstrong said the new shop is warm and inviting with “paintings on every square inch of the walls,” a completely open layout and updated equipment. Armstrong said he and Stewart Collins even had the shop’s windows hand-painted by Matt Manning, a tattooist and traveling sign painter from Tallahassee, Florida.
“It is a completely different shop, from the time you walk in to the time you get tattooed we made sure everything for this shop is absolutely the best, we didn’t skimp on a single thing and it definitely shows.” Armstrong said.
