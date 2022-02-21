At noon on Sunday, Taylor Ooley set up the Love.Craft Athens space with clothes she brought from home and a few of her own sustainable products. This only being the second clothing swap she has ever hosted, she came in with few expectations, but many goals for the event.
Ooley, owner of the sustainable-focused shop Totally Taylored, said the main goal for her clothing swaps are to “create a community event that is accessible to everybody and … reduce waste considering the textile industry is a huge factor in climate change.”
Her first clothing swap, which took place last fall, was at a coffee shop and managed to bring in about 100 people, according to Ooley. Although she was able to build community and promote sustainability with the event, Ooley said she wasn’t able to work with the coffee shop in the same way she can with Love.Craft, a nonprofit that promotes inclusivity for adults with developmental disabilities.
“I wanted to make the event beneficial to where I hosted it … so I decided to make this more of a donation-based event … with a place like Love.Craft that has a mission similar to mine, creating a better community,” Ooley said.
At the swap, the walls and shelves of the studio space were filled with art, pottery and jewelry crafted by Love.Craft staff members, which could be purchased as a way to donate to the organization. For any Totally Taylored products sold, 10% of the profit would be donated as well.
As soon as the clock struck noon, people started to show up with huge bags full of items ranging from shirts and pants to shoes and purses. Attendees could look through items on a rack and table outside or walk through the craft studio stocked with clothes. Not even 30 minutes into the event, tables were completely pilled up with items to look through.
Those who showed up as soon as the event started were eager to get a first look at the unique items up for grabs.
Megan Kriss was one of the first people to arrive and had never previously attended a clothing swap. She saw the event on Facebook and said she thought it was “a good opportunity to reduce waste and get stuff I don’t wear onto somebody else who might like it.”
As the event went on, swappers complimented each other’s finds and students spotted fellow classmates when searching through clothes. Some guests stuck around for the entire two hours as more clothes continued to pour in throughout the swap.
Abby Winogard was a swapper who stayed for the whole event and enjoyed the experience.
“I just love the community of people who care about waste, preserving clothing and keeping them from landfills,” Winogard said. “I like that everyone is so friendly and nice, and I got to get rid of a bunch of stuff in my closet and know that it’s not going to get dumped.”
Although the event was well-attended, there was still a large amount of clothing left at the end. Ooley said this was expected, and she had already planned to donate the remaining clothes to Freedom Boutique where all proceeds go to Divas Who Win, a nonprofit supporting women in their journey to overcome addiction, prostitution and sexual exploitation, according to their website.
Despite the leftover items, Ooley was proud of the turnout and her effort to champion accessibility while promoting sustainability and supporting causes. Ooley will continue to host clothing swaps and said places have reached out to her about using their spaces to do so.