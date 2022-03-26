This month, local plant store and nursery Cofer’s Home and Garden Showplace is celebrating 100 years of family-oriented service to the Athens community.
Founded in 1922 by Hal Cofer Sr., the business began because Athens was originally a farm community and the economy was booming in that field, said current store owner Stuart Cofer. Cofer’s was initially located on South Lumpkin Street near the Georgia Theatre before moving to East Broad Street after Hal Cofer Sr. bought out his business partner. Since then, the location has changed two times but is now settled on Mitchell Bridge Road.
Stuart Cofer is a part of the third generation to take over the business. He believes treating customers by “the golden rule” is how Cofer’s has stayed in business for a century.
“If you don’t treat the customer right, what’s going to happen? The customer is going to leave and go to a competitor,” Cofer said.
Cofer recounted a situation where a man impacted by a stroke walked through the door and could not communicate. After writing down that he had a plant die last fall but didn’t have a receipt for it, Cofer still gave him store credit.
“Any other corporate store would say ‘no receipt, no product, no way.’ But, in a small family business, you do whatever you can to keep the customer happy,” Cofer said.
The family business model is a neat one for store manager of four years, Dean Nelson, who is from Minnesota and has worked for big corporations and local businesses alike.
“There aren’t many 100-year-old businesses anywhere,” Nelson said.”
Nelson also thinks treating the customers right is a way to keep the business afloat and said “Shopping is an emotional experience.”
There’s more to Cofer’s longevity than just treating customers right, Cofer said. Giving back to the community has been key to the store’s success.
“[Locals] like to give back to the companies that live and breathe here,” Cofer said. The store donates to many nonprofit organizations including the American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity, Clarke Central High School and the Athens Area Humane Society.
According to Family Business Alliance, only 3% of family-owned businesses make it to the fourth generation. Cofer’s will be a part of that tiny percent. Stuart Cofer’s son, Stephen Cofer who is currently a third year at the University of Georgia, will take over for his father when the time comes.
A celebration is also underway for the centennial year from March 25-27, located at Cofer’s with food trucks, radio stations, and live music.