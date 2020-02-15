On a chilly Valentine’s Day evening, a line of people wrapped around the block leading into the Georgia Theatre.
To help celebrate the day of love with the Athens community was Colony House, an alternative rock band from Franklin, Tennessee, who made a stop at Georgia Theatre while on a 30-stop tour around the country. The band recently released their third album "Leave What’s Lost Behind."
Opening for Colony House was Tyson Motsenbocker, a singer and songwriter from San Diego, California touring with the band. He had the audience entranced with his clean acoustic sounds and meaningful lyrics. Providing an ironic contrast to the love-themed day, he sang “Talk All Night For Nothing,” a song he wrote about a narcissistic ex-girlfriend. His set also included a cover of the 1985 Outfield song “Your Love.”
Love was certainly in the air at the Georgia Theatre, whether it was couples holding each other or friends dancing and laughing together. Attendees Maddie Bass and Karli Buchanan said they were having a ‘Galentine’s Night’ together and celebrating their friendship by seeing Colony House, a band they both love.
“I love their energy and how wholesome their music is,” Bass said. “Also the drums are absolutely amazing.”
Everyone knew they were in for immense sound when stagehands took sheets off equipment, revealing various types of guitars and a sizable drum set. The crowd lit up when the lights dimmed.
When Colony House walked out on stage, lead singer Caleb Chapman wore a denim jacket with the title of their third album “Leave What’s Lost Behind” embroidered on the back. The band released the album on Jan. 24.
The band started with “Looking for Some Light,” a song from the new album.. There was plenty of head banging and singing along from the crowd — one man with glow sticks in his hair was in the middle of the audience, but may as well have been alone as he was so engaged in the music, mouthing every word.
Colony House was able to give the audience variety with heavier tracks like “You and I” and “Keep on Keeping On,” the latter of which had the crowd jumping up and down. The band also took on more love-laden, gushy songs such as “Julia,” another track from their third album.
It was no surprise when the band left the stage after they finished their set that the crowd immediately began chanting for an encore. Colony House came back out and played a double encore with their upbeat and lively song “Silhouettes” and finished out the night with “You Know It,” the sound filling the room and bringing the energy to a peak.
