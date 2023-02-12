On Saturday, Feb. 11, comedian Demetri Martin visited the Georgia Theatre for two shows on his tour, “The Joke Machine.” Even in the rainy weather, Athens audiences packed the seats. Martin entertained attendees with creative bits, live drawings of clever jokes and with songs played on his guitar.
As a stand-up comedian for 25 years, Martin has specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, and seeks to push the boundaries of his comedy. Martin’s show did not only offer traditional stand-up, but creative segments that dabbled in different mediums and created a personalized experience for the audience.
Martin was raised in Toms River, New Jersey, and studied law in New York before pursuing comedy. Despite being accepted into Harvard Law School, Martin chose to attend New York University after completing his undergraduate degree at Yale University. However, he withdrew from NYU his final year to pursue comedy in a self proclaimed “quarter life crisis.”
“I went to law school in New York. I was suddenly near these comedy clubs and… I thought, I gotta try that before I leave New York just to say I tried it,” Martin said.
After taking a sharp turn into comedy from law, Martin expressed a sense of freedom from the linear and quantitative world of academics, inspiring him to explore more of stand-up.
“I go for whatever. [Comedy] was kind of a nice surprise feeling because I felt free. So that once I took the leap into stand-up I thought, ‘What else can I do?’,” Martin said.
After Martin’s big break on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” in 2001, he worked on different projects outside of stand-up. Martin’s latest Netflix special, “The Overthinker” showcases his talent of illustration and comedy, using a split screen to show one-liner sketches.
Martin finds fulfillment in new forms of expression, whether it’s perfect or not. From strumming his guitar and delivering punchlines to creating witty illustrations, he has shown curiosity in a variety of mediums, and has even sewed some of the wardrobe he wears on stage.
“I know I’m never going to play guitar like Jimi Hendrix. I’ll never paint like Matisse. I understand that, I’m not an idiot,” Martin said. “I know what my certain limitations are. But knowing that has made it really enjoyable to pursue these things and just offer the best that I can offer.”
In between writing for new comedy shows, Martin has written New York Times bestselling books that incorporate his whimsical comedy, such as “This Is a Book” and “Point Your Face At This,” delivering small stories, scintillating one-liners and playful illustrations. Martin has also taken his ambitions to the big screen with his 2016 feature film, “Dean.”
Even with all these new projects, Martin often goes back to his roots in stand-up.
“Those [opportunities] are great when I can get them,” Martin said. “But stand-up has a freedom that I think I haven’t really found in any other of the things I’ve tried – when you’re touring, when you’re there and you actually get to go on stage, it’s amazing”
Martin used his time in the COVID-19 pandemic to write new jokes for his tour. While traveling to different locations, Martin expresses his appreciation for audiences as he finds connection with crowds at any show.
“I tend to have really good crowds in terms of how supportive they are and warm and smart and kind and attentive because it doesn’t always go that way,” Martin said. “Especially for comedy.”
Lisa Cox, who attended Martin’s Athens performance, had previously gone to a Demetri Martin show in the mid 2000s in Atlanta.
“I always enjoy when he plays guitar and tells jokes,” Cox said.
Martin ended his performance with melodic strumming on his guitar. Attendees shuffled out into the rainy night, discussing their favorite moments in the show as they left the theater.
Martin will have a special coming out this fall and a possible art show unveiling in the spring. Meanwhile, he’ll continue touring “The Joke Machine,” and hopes his shows will be enjoyed by all.
“I want [the audience] to feel like, ‘Cool, this guy didn’t let me down. I have my job, I took some of my earnings, I got a babysitter… I had to go get parking.’ Whatever [the audience] has to do, they came and saw my thing and I hope they leave thinking it was worth it,” Martin said. “I’ll see them again.”