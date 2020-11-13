Comer Coffee and Love.Craft Athens, a nonprofit organization, are partnering up for a benefit concert as a part of Comer Coffee’s concert series.
Comer Coffee will hold this event Saturday, Nov. 14 from 3 - 6 p.m. The benefit will comprise performances from local bands and individual performers, and will occur in downtown Comer, Georgia. All of the proceeds for this event will go to Love.Craft Athens to fund its mission of serving adults with developmental disabilities.
The entrance to this event will require a mask, and social distancing will be in place. Hand-washing stations will also be available.
Susan Fontaine, founder of Love.Craft Athens and alumna of the University of Georgia, said she is excited about this event because it will showcase bands with disabilities, emphasizing inclusion. Fontaine said this would be the disabled performers’ first time on stage.
“The show will be of all-abilities bands, which means some have disabilities, and some don’t,” Fontaine said. “It’s really just everybody playing music together.”
Fontaine said Love.Craft and Comer Coffee decided to work together to provide more community inclusion and volunteer opportunities bagging their coffee. Love.Craft saw these opportunities and decided to pair up their recently opened business because the volunteer opportunities help them.
Elijah Johnston, one of the performers and senior at UGA, said he is excited to be a part of this benefit show because he thinks “anything that is improving the lives of people with disabilities is something great to be a part of.”
Everyone in the set knows each other relatively well, and all the bands combined have played around each other at some point, Johnston said.
“When I heard the list, it was just like oh, it’s a bunch of our friends playing together, which was nice to hear,” he said.
Both Fontaine and Johnston said that COVID-19 postponed some of their plans, so they are looking forward to this benefit. Johnston said he is looking forward to performing live again, and Fontaine said Love.Craft was supposed to have a concert similar to this one back in April.
Fontaine also said the benefit will be held a day after Love.Craft Athens' founding birthday, and that this is their celebration.