The Red & Black has compiled a list of upcoming events and screenings at Ciné to provide you some entertainment over the upcoming spring season.
Events
Conversation and Performance: Val Jeanty and Ashon Crawley
When: Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. | Price: Free
Haitian composer, percussionist and turntabilist Val Jeanty will take part in a conversation with University of Virginia associate professor Ashon Crawley and perform a set.
Crawley teaches religious studies and African American and African studies at UVA. He specializes in the areas of Black studies, performance theory and sound studies, philosophy and technology and Black feminist and queer theories.
This event is presented in partnership with the Institute for African American Studies and the Latin American and Caribbean Studies Institute at UGA.
UGA Creative Writing Event: Reading by Jenny Xie
When: Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. | Price: Free
Jenny Xie, a poet whose work has appeared in a number of publications such as New York Times Magazine, The New Republic and Tin House, will present readings of her recent works.
Xie is the author of “Eye Level,” which was a finalist for the National Book Award in Poetry and the PEN Open Book Award. Additionally, “Eye Level” received the Walt Whitman Award of the Academy of American Poets and the Holmes National Poetry Prize from Princeton University.
UGA Creative Writing Event: Reading by V. V. Ganeshananthan
When: Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. | Price: Free
V.V. Ganeshananthan is a fiction writer and journalist. Her novel “Love Marriage” was longlisted for the Orange Prize and named one of Washington Post Book World’s Best of 2008 and Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers Pick.
Screenings
Pink Flamingos (1972)
When: Feb. 14 and 15 at 11:30 p.m. | Price: $6
John Waters’ 1972 comedy “Pink Flamingos” follows a notorious Baltimore criminal played by drag performer Divine. While hiding from the FBI in a trailer outside of the city, the criminal hears that a sleazy married couple wants to take her title of “The Filthiest Person Alive.” She then decides to come out of hiding in order to fight for her title.
Glory (1989)
Showing: Feb. 20 | Price: $8-10
Starring Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman, the 1989 film depicts the life of an officer in the Federal Army during the American Civil War. When leading the first company of black soldiers, the officer is forced to face the prejudices of both the enemy and his own fellow officers.
The Lodge (2019)
When: Feb. 21 | Price: $8-10
Directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, “The Lodge” is a 2019 drama about a young woman and her soon-to-be stepchildren’s visit to a remote holiday village. The trio find themselves snowed in their cabin, forcing them to face a number of strange and frightening events.
Care (2016)
When: Feb. 15 at noon | Price: Free
“Care” explores the hidden world of in-home elder care. It reveals the deep relationships formed between paid care workers and elders while uncovering the problems in the U.S. care system.
Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with Marnie Dodd, a licensed clinical social worker with Family Counseling Service of Athens, Inc (FCS). Dodd works with individuals living with chronic illnesses and individuals who serve as primary caregivers for a loved one.
The screening is part of the HEAR Film Festival held in conjunction with has partnered with Family Counseling Service of Athens, Inc. (FCS) and Nuçi's Space.
Gabrielle (2013)
When: Feb. 22 at noon | Price: Free
“Gabrielle” follows the story of a young woman with Williams syndrome who has a vibrant energy and an extraordinary musical gift. After meeting her boyfriend Martin, Gabrielle’s family fears for her relationship because the two are “different.”
Gabrielle is forced to face people's prejudices and her own limitations in order to gain independence and experience a love not seen as “ordinary.”
The screening is part of the HEAR Film Festival held in conjunction with has partnered with Family Counseling Service of Athens, Inc. (FCS) and Nuçi's Space.
