Compassionate Care: How Kelly Garrison leads Bear Hollow Zoo

Kelly Garrison’s office does not have walls.
The closest thing it has to a ceiling is an expansive blue sky stretching for miles above a hardwood forest. The floors are concrete trails and wooden observation decks lined with brush and abundant vegetation. And her clients? Bears and diverse collections of non-releasable wildlife residents.
Walking through these trails alongside Garrison on a typical weekday requires swift feet and long strides. Where a visitor might hesitate at a fork in the path, Garrison puts a foot down assuredly. Her dynamic enthusiasm is palpable in energetic conversation punctuated by a beaming grin and resounding laughter.
Being in her position for five years means knowing instantly that the trio of teenage boys ahead aren’t looking exactly in the right place to see Walker the Eastern spotted skunk. Yet, she can confidently direct them where to look with an amiable yell over her shoulder as she hastens to her next task.
Reminiscing, Garrison describes a framed piece of paper from her kindergarten class asking, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Beneath the question lies a cluster of exotic animals drawn by Garrison, the earliest imaginings of a child who perhaps subliminally knew she would one day work surrounded by species.
Within Memorial Park in Athens, Georgia, Garrison works as the zoo coordinator at Bear Hollow Zoo. By 2031, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the employment of zoologists and related fields to grow by a mere 1% over the last decade.
The occupation is certainly not flourishing, but industry size does not correlate to the invariable need for people like Garrison. Often out of the public eye, Garrison spearheads the preservation of animals facing physical and behavioral challenges, bestowing rehabilitation on this overlooked wildlife sector.
From Birmingham to Bear Hollow
After graduating from the University of Georgia in 2005 with an animal science and dairy science degree, Garrison moved back home to Birmingham, Alabama, securing a part-time keeper position at the Birmingham Zoo. Five years later, she co-created the zoo’s animal ambassador program as a full-time keeper, encouraging sponsorship of crucial care and education programs.
In 2018, Garrison returned to her Classic City roots, leaving her role as manager in Birmingham to pursue zoo coordinator at Bear Hollow.
Her motto for animal care is “consistently inconsistent.” Garrison mimics natural wildlife habits, under managed protection, to prevent stereotypical behaviors by implementing a calendar system mapping out up to six weeks of various daily enrichment activities at a time.
From encouraging foraging by hiding food to smearing peanut butter sporadically on habitat walls, these curated tasks represent the latest innovations in zoo management. Titled “opportunities to thrive,” the strategy was first pioneered by the San Diego Zoo, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Daily duties
“Bobbles!” Garrison bellows out into the enclosure.
It is just after 9 a.m. Originally from Alaska, Bobbles the North American river otter was rescued when he was nine months old due to suspected head trauma that caused his head to bobble, as his namesake suggests. Like a child to its mother, Bobbles eagerly wriggles over to Garrison for his morning meatball and heart disease medication.
Joined by his best friend Otterbee, the slinky duo glide back to their pond, silky fur glistening in the morning light as Garrison sets to work emptying and refilling their water buckets and scrubbing clean their habitat.
Nearby, a trio of black bears trod heavily over the grassy terrain as Garrison begins to scour and sanitize every crevice of their evening holding rooms. Visiting Athena, DJ and Yonah requires massive lifting today to reposition DJ’s wooden platform against the wall. Despite his spinal disease, a delicate swipe of the 480-pound bear’s paw thrust the structure across the floor, a distinct reminder of the starkly contrasting strengths in species.
Two layers of locked gates protect Garrison from the bears as she completes her routine, quelling this unsettling thought. Fear hardly hangs at the forefront of the mind as she later tosses bits of blueberry muffin to Yonah, who stands and waves an affectionate paw in thanks.
With impassioned excitement, Garrison discusses the latest novelty granted to Bear Hollow – timed feeders to continue dispersal of quantified meals to the bears, mimicking natural foraging even when staff cannot be present. Managing an aging facility remains one of her most persistent challenges, but organizations like Friends of Bear Hollow persevere in their dedication to fundraising for improved technology and care equipment.
In “The Reptile House,” a stack of unopened, terrarium-like structures awaits Garrison. The process of relocating a collection of snakes into their glass habitats begins as she fearlessly lifts a rosy boa through the air and into its new home. Intermittently, feeding time unfolds.
Many would lurch away in nausea at the opened box of deceased white mice – to Garrison, this is beyond ordinary as she uses chopsticks to delicately place the smallest of the rodents into the yearning grasp of a miniature eastern kingsnake.
Frequent walkie talkie calls ring out, peppering every undertaking with surprise announcements. From unexpected deliveries of wood chips for the habitats to updates on the installation of new environments for the groundhog and opossum animal ambassadors, the only constant of each day is its unpredictable nature.
Education and empathy
To every question asked by a curious passerby, Garrison knows the answer. Whether rooted in her 18 years of experience or derived from her sheer devotion to each animal, the plethora of acute knowledge held by Garrison remains indisputable.
Arms overflowing with poplar branches for the bears or hands vigorously directing a hose across a habitat floor do nothing to stop her from elaborating on the fact-based reasoning behind every task. In Garrison’s presence, an encyclopedia-like wealth of information rewards open ears and inquisitive curiosity.
“She’s very focused on education,” said Mary Leah Yearty, an animal care intern at Bear Hollow. “She tells me facts about the animals, answers all my questions… and gets us a really comprehensive understanding of each of these animals.”
Yearty, a sophomore animal science major at UGA, described the frequent texts she receives throughout the workday from Garrison, informing her of significant animal care processes to observe firsthand.
Principles of detail orientation and frequent communication emanate from interactions with Bear Hollow staff, perhaps an indicator of the way Garrison’s leadership style trickles down to each individual.
During one Tuesday afternoon, park assistant Sam Claggett wades through weeds and brush to retrieve a collection of rosemary branches. Strategically placing the boughs by an observation deck, both onlooker and animal are rewarded – Rose the white-tailed deer munches away at the leaves, now in perfect view of a throng of gleeful visitors.
“[Garrison] doesn’t just sit in her office all day,” Claggett said. “It’s very obvious she cares about the facility. A lot of the big changes that you can see are because of her.”
When Garrison goes off the clock, she may be baking and garnishing cakes for the black bears’ upcoming birthday celebration, getting interrupted by an emergency stop at the drugstore to pick up more medication for Bobbles or getting eager to check in on Walker the skunk, who she describes as “my baby.” Despite the unpredictable nature of being a zoo coordinator, the connection between Garrison and the species feels familial. Her compassionate care does not go unseen.
“I have always wanted to work with animals for as long as I can remember,” Garrison said. “This has impacted my life greatly.”