The Complexions Contemporary Ballet company performed at the University of Georgia’s Fine Arts Theatre on Thursday and Friday. The dancers also performed twice through the Piedmont Athens Regional Performances for Young People program, designed for K-12 students.
The performance was accompanied by traditional classical music, but also rock music featuring artists Lenny Kravitz, J.S. Bach and his son C.P.E. Bach.
The company was founded nearly 30 years ago, by two Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater alumni. The company has performed on five continents and in over 20 countries.
According to Mark Mobley, the director of marketing and communications at the UGA Performing Arts Center, Complexions Contemporary Ballet is a unique and highly creative group.
“The company’s foremost innovation is that dance should be about removing boundaries, not reinforcing them. Whether it be the limiting traditions of a single style, period, venue or culture, Complexions transcends them all,” Mobley said in a press release.
The co-founder and co-artistic director of the company, Dwight Rhoden, has worked with and developed works for artists such as Prince and David Bowie, among many others.
Assistant company manager Taylor Craft explained how even though she just started working for Complexions a month ago, it has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her career.
Craft has been a dancer for most of her life, so entering the role of company manager wasn’t too foreign to her.
“I think being a dancer enhances my life, and it’s all about adaptability. Being the company manager with a dance background is helpful because I speak the dancer’s language. It helps me know what they’re going through. That allows for openness and communication, which ultimately enhances everyone's experience,” Craft said.
Craft also said that since the company gets to travel all across the U.S. and the world, it is an enriching experience. Miguel Solano, one of the company’s dancers, shares how he loves getting to experience different cities and cultures since the company travels so frequently.
“I get the opportunity to not only see different cities of the U.S. and the world, but I get to experience different communities. We have done educational programs and master classes for some of the schools and organizations we visit, so we get to see the community and the impact that our classes give,” Solano said.
The dance performance featured dancers of different ethnicities and backgrounds. Striving for diversity and making a lasting impact on the audience are things that the company prioritizes in their performances, according to Solano.
“This dance company has always been breaking boundaries. You'll see on stage that we don't look alike and we’re all from different places and we have different backgrounds. You'll also see that we appreciate all kinds of body types,” Solano said.
Before the performance, attendees such as UGA professor of dance Lisa Fusillo looked forward to what they would see during the show.
“I’m most excited about enjoying, experiencing and appreciating 21st century dance. I’m especially looking forward to watching these phenomenal and extraordinary dancers,” Fusillo said.
Elizabeth Steele, a sophomore dance major, attended the performance and shared why she decided to attend.
“I really like watching ballet, and I know since this is a contemporary ballet company, it's something that I’m not really used to watching. I’m excited to see their take on what ballet looks like to them,” Steele said.
Junior elementary education major Neleh McGivern explained how she enjoyed getting to see a diverse group of people dance to modern music.
“I think it was just so cool. You don't really associate rock and hip hop music with contemporary and ballet performances. Also, the diversity of the people and the music were really interesting to see. I think it’s something that is unfortunately not very normal in the world of dance,” McGivern said.