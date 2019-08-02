The Athens music scene can be a bit intimidating to navigate with all the upcoming shows this season. This fall there are a few big concerts — from genres like dream pop and indie rock — lined up for every type of music lover. Here are nine notable shows you won’t want to miss.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
October’s performance isn’t the first time alternative-band Rainbow Kitten Surprise has played in town. The band’s played both the Georgia Theatre and the 40 Watt Club before, and will return this fall to the Georgia Theatre. RKS released its newest EP “Mary (b-sides)” in May 2019 and will tour cities such as Boston and Charlotte before hitting Athens.
The Kooks
Though the lineup has changed, the Kooks have certainly grown as a band since their 2006 breakout album “Inside In/Inside Out.” The group has listed bands such as the Beatles and the Rolling Stones as its inspirations. The indie English band will play the Georgia Theatre this October.
Jupiter Coyote
Founded in 1990, Jupiter Coyote has played over 5,000 shows, according to its Facebook page. The Southern-style funk rock band is due to take over The Foundry in early October.
Alison Krauss
Country artist Alison Krauss has been releasing music since the 1980s and will perform at The Classic Center this fall. She has won 27 Grammy Awards and was featured on the soundtrack of the film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”
Hippo Campus
Indie rock band Hippo Campus — which was named one of NPR’s favorite emerging artists of 2017 — recently released “Demos I” and “Demos II.” These two collections of songs give fans a look into the band’s creative process. For a more personal glance into the group’s music-making adventures, you might consider listening to them play live the Georgia Theatre.
of Montreal
of Montreal is an indie-pop Athens band that released its debut album, “Cherry Peel,” in 1997. The group recently performed at AthFest, and this fall, will tour with the dreamy, lo-fi pop group Locate S,1.
The Neighbourhood
The Neighbourhood has grown as a group since its song “Sweater Weather” took over the radio in 2013. The band has released a handful of albums and EPs, been on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” played the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and will now perform at the Georgia Theatre.
Mason Ramsey
Then 11-year-old Mason Ramsey transformed into a global phenomenon when a video of him yodeling in a Walmart went viral. In November, he’ll play the Georgia Theatre. In the time since going viral, Ramsey has certainly skyrocketed to fame, from playing at Coachella to being featured on a remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” with Young Thug and Billy Ray Cyrus.
Randy Houser
Calling all country music fans — singer-songwriter Randy Houser will be coming to the Georgia Theatre in mid-November. The star rose into the spotlight with his single, “Boots On,” in 2009 and has since released hits such as “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight,” “How Country Feels,” “Like A Cowboy” and “Goodnight Kiss.”
