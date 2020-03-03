If you're staying in town over spring break, don't sweat it: although the Georgia Theatre has shut its doors for the vacation week, there are still a number of local and touring acts to catch at other venues. The Red & Black has compiled a list of upcoming shows over spring break that you won't want to miss.
Wednesday, March 11
Where: The Foundry | Tickets: Free
Athens' three-piece classic rock band Hayride will perform a free show in celebration of bassist Nick Bielli’s birthday.
Thursday, March 12
Where: Caledonia | Tickets: $5
A slate of electronic-punk bands and instrumentalists will perform, including Ohmu, Midnight Boi, Chosen Evil and Atlanta's Deadtender. DJ Zelium will provide music between acts.
Lullwater with Seven Year Witch, Ashes to Omens
Where: 40 Watt Club | Tickets: $10
Local alternative rock band Lullwater will perform with South Carolina's longhaired rock quintet Seven Year Witch and hard rock band Ashes to Omens.
Friday, March 13
Tired Frontier with Family Vision, Shelly's Gone
Where: Buvez | Tickets: $5
Knoxville, Tennessee alternative act Tired Frontier will co-headline with Durham, North Carolina's Family Vision. Local band Shelly’s Gone — who only performs on Friday the 13th — will also join.
Tenci with Thick Paint, Camp Counselor
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar | Tickets: $7
Chicago-based vocalist Tenci, St. Louis twee trio Camp Counselor and Omaha's Thick Paint will perform sets. Half of all donations will go toward Nuçi's Space.
Tribute Night: Highly Suspect, The Strokes, Green Day
Where: Caledonia Lounge | Tickets: $7
There are three acts on the Caledonia Lounge's tribute lineup: two-time Athens Area High School Battle of the Bands winner A.D. Blanco will take on songs by The Strokes, Slightly Suspect will cover songs by Highly Suspect and Dookie Brothers will take on Green Day. Susie and Friends will also perform a mix of alternative rock covers.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co. | Tickets: Free
The hard rock five-piece Kings Ransome will pay a visit to Athens as part of its tour around Georgia and its home state of South Carolina.
Where: Nowhere Bar | Tickets: Free
The blues artist from Macon will infuse traditional blues roots with classic rock for his set at Nowhere Bar.
Majjin Boo with Clementine Was Right, Yolk, Mallbangs
Where: Flicker Theatre | Tickets: $7
Santa Fe, New Mexico-based garage pop band Clementine Was Right and Richmond, Virginia’s melodic rock outfit Majjin Boo will perform with Atlanta-based acts Yolk and Mallbangs.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co. | Tickets: Free
The acoustic guitarist and vocalist will perform at Terrapin over the weekend as he pursues his goal to “provide music to the great state of Georgia one ear at a time,” according to his Facebook page.
