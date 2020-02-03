Five Points Ecuadorian bean-to-bar chocolate shop Condor Chocolates will celebrate its 5th anniversary on Tuesday, Feb. 4 with samples of coffee, chocolate and a raffle to benefit The Rainforest Trust.

Co-founders Nick and Peter Dale established Condor Chocolates to pay homage to their Ecuadorian mother and bring the fresh chocolate of her home country to Athens. Front house manager Cayla Moskal noted the brothers wanted to make the storefront family-oriented and has succeeded in doing so.

“Our mission is to bring something different to chocolate,” said front house manager Cayla Moskal. “All of our beans are brought in from Ecuador and are roasted and processed in our factory.”

Moskal has been working with Condor for almost 3 years and has been able to experience first hand what goes into crafting the confections.

“We want to make sure we are showcasing how much we love chocolate as well as the process that goes behind it,” Moskal said. “I think that’s what makes us special.”

Condor uses fresh cacao to produce sipping chocolate, flavored truffles (from raspberry to bourbon), gelato and other creations. The company also has its own line of Ecuadorian-sourced coffee called Choco Coffee Roasters and a handful of vegan options.

“We just keep developing and I think it shows how welcoming the community is and that they’re enjoying it,” Moskal said.

Moskal said Condor Chocolates wants to continue expanding and creating. However, they will always remember where they started.

“It’s great to see where it’s going and to see where it’s been,” Moskal said. “We will always strive to bring life and light to Five Points.”