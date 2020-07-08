If you spend a lot of time on South Campus, there’s a good chance you’ve passed by the University of Georgia’s Trial Gardens. The Trial Gardens, tucked away between the College of Pharmacy and Snelling Dining Commons, are home to thousands of plants.
Tended to by Garden Manager Brandon Coker, student workers and adult volunteers, the garden hosts thousands of plants year-round. Before spring break, four student workers and about 15 volunteers helped out with the garden each week, Coker said. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Coker had to report to work alone.
For about four weeks, Coker put aside administrative work and channeled all of his effort into keeping the plants alive. During this period, Coker took care of over 10,000 plants by himself, he said.
“It took me roughly four hours a day, sometimes longer, just to water everything,” Coker said, “and that doesn't include maintaining and fertilizing, [which] extends that time a good deal.”
When student workers were allowed to return, Coker said it was a big relief. Students returned to limited hours, and Coker could only schedule one student worker a day. Not everyone could come back to the gardens. For student workers like Elizabeth Coleman, they couldn’t return to the gardens at all.
Coleman, a senior horticulture major from Valdosta, lived on campus prior to spring break and was forced to move back to south Georgia when the pandemic hit, she said. Coleman was disappointed when she realized she wouldn’t be able to work in the gardens this summer. After working at the Trial Gardens since January, Coleman was eager to see the garden in every season.
Despite not being at the gardens, Coleman has been able to work remotely. She focuses on making plant labels and uploading pictures to the Trial Gardens website from home.
For workers who were able to return to the gardens, there’s been a slow transition to having a normal schedule again. Gabrielle Daniels, a senior horticulture major from Covington, said over time, student workers were able to overlap their schedules.
“[Working together again] was nice because, I mean, we've worked together for so long we've essentially made a little family, so we missed working together,” she said.
With the return of student workers, Coker now works on projects which had been pushed aside during his stint of working alone. He was able to set up an online platform for the plant sale, something the Trial Gardens hasn’t done before but was necessary because of the pandemic. He also finished the annual garden booklet on July 2, which is something he normally finishes around the end of May, he said.
Despite all the implications of the pandemic, none of the projects scheduled to take place at the gardens were canceled. Instead, Coker and his team were able to complete some projects outside the normal realm of garden work. For Eatonton native Emily Newsome, this special project was painting a mural in the Trial Gardens.
Newsome, who graduated in May with a degree in horticulture, had planned on painting a mural at the gardens for a long time. She said even before the pandemic hit, she spent lots of time designing the mural and waiting for approval. Once COVID-19 slowed everything down, she had to wait even longer, Newsome said.
Daniels, a close friend of Newsome’s, said she was initially worried the mural project would be canceled altogether. With time, however, Newsome’s plans were approved and she could continue with the project. She recently finished the mural, after about a month of working on and off because of limited hours and bad weather.
She said she was especially thankful Coker hired her as a temporary worker after her graduation, so she could get paid for the mural, although she would’ve been “happy to do it for free.” Newsome worked at the gardens for two and a half years, and Daniels said she was glad Newsome was able to leave her mark at the gardens.
The Trial Gardens are open to the public, and visitors are welcome. Daniels said they’ve had a couple of consistent visitors throughout the pandemic, adding that the workers love for people to enjoy their hard work. Newsome said now is one of the best times to visit, as many of the plants are in bloom.
Coker echoed this sentiment, saying he’s often in the garden and loves talking to visitors. If you visit while Coker is working, you might score a tour of the greenhouse, he said. Coker said he even gives some first-time visitors plants because many express an interest in gardening but don’t know how to start.
“Once you set foot in the garden, especially if you've never seen it before, you'll be pretty blown away,” Coker said. “The density of plants and life is kind of staggering.”
