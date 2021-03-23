I Do, I Do Bridal Boutique has been selling wedding dresses in Athens for over 40 years, but in April 2020 it closed its doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The boutique’s owner Jessica Roland said that last spring, bridal markets were canceled, and her store’s vendors were impacted by restrictions on air transportation. Additionally, she had to implement restrictions on bridal appointments. The store wouldn’t resume its normal hours until the summer.
The downtown wedding dress boutique wasn’t alone in its struggles, as the pandemic continues to impact the Athens wedding industry over a year later.
Making arrangements
Sammy Kesner, a wedding planner and the owner of Jackson & June events, had 20 weddings on her calendar in 2020. Thirteen were rescheduled, but changing the date wasn’t the only adjustment Kesner and her clients had to make. Many couples had to purge their guest lists, sometimes paring a list of 250 people down to 50, Kesner said.
In addition to adjusting guest lists, Kesner and her clients now had to plan details like how close the chairs and tables would be while ensuring guests would have masks and hand sanitizer. Kesner said the biggest challenge, however, was watching her clients’ dream wedding plans fall apart.
“It was definitely a challenge to help [the clients] make the decision to either postpone, cancel or move forward with adjustments,” Kesner said. “All three of those situations were really heartbreaking for our clients, and for us, honestly.”
While I Do, I Do Bridal Boutique was able to reopen with its normal hours last summer, there are still restrictions in place. Masks are required, and there’s a guest limit for bridal appointments.
Despite restrictions, the bridal shop is trying to allow brides a traditional dress shopping experience. Roland said in an email that the store has tried to accommodate larger groups through private appointments, and brides can still try on as many dresses as they want. Brides have the option to take off their mask while trying on dresses, too, Roland said.
For better, for worse
Sara Wooten is an Athens-based wedding photographer who owns Evermore Photo Co. While not much has changed in how she shoots weddings, she has noticed couples gravitating toward smaller ceremonies and elopements since the pandemic started. She said she hopes this trend continues.
“The large, giant weddings that I had photographed over the years ... are a bit much, and I think it would be really nice if people embraced a smaller, less choreographed day,” Wooten said.
Kesner also had some changes that she will continue to implement post-pandemic. During the pandemic, catering staff or servers have been serving guests in buffet lines, when this type of food used to be self-serve.
As a wedding planner and a guest, Kesner said she likes the idea of having a few designated servers instead of everyone using the same utensils. This could help prevent the spread of common illnesses like colds, even after COVID-19 becomes less of a concern, she said.
Roland said her store hasn’t made any changes in operation that she sees herself carrying out post-pandemic. While she’s keeping guidelines in place to keep customers and staff healthy, she’s looking forward to when she no longer has to enforce strict guidelines, she said.
“Our store is very laid-back, and our goal has always been for brides and their loved ones to share a relaxed and personal experience without strict rules and high pressure,” Roland said.
Looking ahead
As vaccine distribution ramps up and vaccine eligibility increases, many are hopeful life could look a little more normal as early as this summer. Wooten said she has some weddings that were rescheduled from 2020 taking place this year, but she still doesn’t have as many as she might in a typical year.
Kesner said many of her weddings scheduled for the fall aren’t making as many plans revolving around COVID-19 guidelines. However, she doesn’t think weddings will be back to the way they were pre-pandemic anytime soon.
The Athens wedding industry was hit hard by the pandemic, and even as things start to look up, Kesner said it might take the industry a long time to recover.
“We were really lucky to only have felt a little bit of a shift [from the pandemic], but I do know that there are other businesses, even local businesses here in Athens, that really got hit hard, so if anybody is planning a wedding ... just support your local vendors,” Kesner said.