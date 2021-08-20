Excitement isn’t the only thing in the air this fall as students return to campus for the upcoming semester. As the University of Georgia and Athens brace for the inevitable rise in COVID-19 cases, both are also pursuing incentive programs to encourage vaccines.
Positive coronavirus tests reported through the UGA DawgCheck tool climbed in recent weeks from only one positive test in the week of July 5 to 58 in the week of Aug. 2, according to data from the University Health Center website.
Getting fully vaccinated is the most effective way to protect against COVID-19. Mask wearing, though encouraged, is not currently required for students in UGA campus buildings, which means vaccines are the first line of defense against the virus for many.
UGA is offering multiple incentives to those who choose to get vaccinated at the UHC or the Tate Center Mobile Clinic between now and Sept. 3. Those vaccinated may enter a pool from which 10 names will be drawn each Friday who will then receive a $100 gift card.
In addition to the entry to this drawing, anyone vaccinated prior to Sept. 3 will receive a $20 gift card as well as an exclusively-designed UGA T-shirt. Vaccine appointments are free, and can be made through the UHC website. Walk-up appointments are available at the Tate mobile clinic from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Aug. 23-26, 30-31 and Sept. 2.
Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted on Tuesday to allot $200,000 — funds from the federal American Rescue Plan — for a vaccine incentive program specifically targeted towards areas with low access to medical care in an effort to increase Athens’ vaccination rate. Individuals will get $100 gift cards, one per dose, available from Georgia Department of Public Health partner locations.