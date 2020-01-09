Creature Comforts’ craft beer panel in partnership with Maine’s Allagash Brewery on Wednesday, Jan. 8 packed a full house at Studio 225. Attendees had to pull chairs from around the room to sit behind the seated crowd to hear how local organizations and businesses use data in order to help their local communities.
Panelists from Allagash included founder Rob Tod and brewmaster Jason Perkins, while CEO Chris Herron and brewmaster Adam Beauchamp spoke from Creature Comfort’s perspective. Creature Comforts’s vice president of strategic impact Matt Stevens moderated the panel.
There’s a packed house at Studio 225 for the @creaturebeer and @AllagashBrewing panel today! @redandblack pic.twitter.com/8CUSmxtJim— Kyra (@kyraposey) January 8, 2020
Grace Bagwell Adams, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Georgia, spoke on behalf of the Athens Wellbeing Project, an organization that focuses on “using meaningful data to inform how we can help the community,” Adams said. The organization’s goal of the Athens Wellbeing Project coincides with the goals of Allagash and Creature Comforts.
“The people who are often the most vulnerable are often the voices that you hear from,” Adams said.
A large part of Creature Comforts’s initiative to give back to the community is its “Get Comfortable” campaign, which donates to nonprofits in the Athens area, such as the Athens Area Homeless Shelter and Acceptance Recovery Center. Once an advisory committee determines what areas it can best serve the Athens community, the committee searches for a nonprofit to donate to.
Allagash plans to serve its community this year by giving “about $360,000 or so back to the local community” of Portland, Maine, Tod said. The brewery decides which organizations to give back to based on the historic relationships it has developed during its 25 years in the business — by partnering with local theater groups and hospitals, the brewery pours its money back into businesses that benefit from the extra funds. Allagash also has a philanthropy team to decide which organizations to donate to, as well as a $50,000 grant that the brewery awards to applicants twice a year.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought we’d be able to contribute a fund like that,” Tod said.
While both breweries have a similar passion for giving back to the community, they are both competitors in the craft brew world. Stevens, who moderated the panel, asked why Herron invited Allagash to the event when they’re technically a competitor.
Creature Comforts not only looks up to Allagash, Herron said — as Allagash has operated for 25 years, while Creature Comforts has remained in the business for five — but they have the same end goal.
“We share a common competitor,” Herron said. That competitor, he specified, are macro-breweries.
“Craft beer is a better option for people than large breweries can offer,” Herron said. “We can have a much more meaningful impact in our communities.”
The impact expands into the outward community and to the inward environment with its employees. Allagash, for example, named one of their brews “Ganache” after a marketing director wanted a brew that had the same flavors of a dessert that his wife made.
