Amid the encouragement of social distancing, Creature Comforts and Five Points Bottle Shop have implemented drive-thru and online order systems to keep customers stocked with drinks.
Running each day from 2-8 p.m., Creature Comforts began its "touchless" drive-thru ordering model on March 20 after closing its taproom three days earlier.
Customers decide which canned or bottled beers they would like to purchase from a menu on the Creature Comforts website, enter the brewery's drive-thru ramp off of Washington St. and receive the order from a staff member. The brewery will not accept cash, according to its website. There is a limit of 288oz per person, per day.
The Athens brewing company is offering a 25% discount on to-go sales to customers in the hospitality industry, according to an Instagram post.
Though Five Points Bottle Shop has closed its store for browsing, the store is now accepting online, drive-up or call ahead orders, according to the store’s website.
“We load it up, and you pull around the building and get home,” the store’s Instagram announcement read.
The store has updated its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12:30-7 p.m. on Sundays.
Both businesses are practicing social distancing and prevention efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the Athens area. There are 9 confirmed cases in Clarke County as of Saturday, March 21, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
