Creature Comforts will partner with Allagash Brewing Company, a brewery based in Portland, Maine, for a discussion about “craft beer, culture, and innovation” on Wednesday, Jan. 8, according to a press release.
Panelists will include Rob Todd, the founder of Allagash Brewery, alongside Allagash brewmaster Jason Perkins and University of Georgia’s assistant professor of health policy and management Grace Adams. From Creature Comforts, CEO Chris Herron and brewmaster Adam Beauchamp will participate on the panel, while Vice President of Strategic Impact Matt Stevens will moderate questions from the audience and his own.
Dave Marr, Communications Director at the Wilson Center, said that the panel will focus more specifically on three topics: the story of craft beer in America, business and community partnerships.
“[Stevens] is interested in talking about business as a force for good in communities and for the planet,” Marr said. “That’s going to include things as obvious as sustainability, but also to specific local impact.”
UGA’s Wilson Center and the Office of Sustainability will host the event in Studio 225 on West Broad St. The panel will be followed by a reception in the Creature Comforts tasting room at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.