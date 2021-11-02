Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a celebration and demonstration of love and respect for deceased family members and ancestors which originates in Mexico. Calaveras, or skulls, and the Disney film “Coco'' elicit ideas of this colorful celebration, but what is Día de los Muertos, really?
Contrary to representation in American media, Día de los Muertos is much more than a Mexican Halloween celebration. On the Day of the Dead, families eat, drink and celebrate with the souls of their late relatives each year on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.
Día de los Muertos celebration today is a vibrant combination of Mesoamerican rituals, Spanish culture and European religion. Ancient ceremonies were heavily altered and influenced during the Spanish occupation of Mexico, leading to a combination of the Christian celebration of All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1 and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2 with the native rituals.
Día de los Muertos celebrations draw inspiration from All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, but they differ greatly in their views of death. Following the devastation of the bubonic plague, Spanish culture viewed death in a much darker and more frightening light than Mexican and Mesoamerican cultures did.
Day of the Dead rituals originated over 3,000 years ago in Mesoamerica. Aztec and Nahua people living in areas of what is now Mexico treated their deceased relatives as distinguished and welcomed guests at their annual celebrations.
According to Mesoamerican tradition, the gates of Chicunamictlán, the Land of the Dead, open at midnight on Nov. 1 for the souls of late children to return to the homes of their living families. Nov. 1 is called “el Dia de los Angelitos,” – the day of the little angels. Modern traditions more so see the Day of the Dead as a thinning of the veil between the living and spirit world.
The following day is Día de los Muertos, or the day of the dead. On this day, adult souls have a full day to rejoin their families and celebrate their lives. Festivities today include sugar skull face paintings and small calavera candies in the shape of skulls, often shaped with a smile as a way to laugh in the face of death during the reunion of souls.
Ofrendas are altars built in honor of the dead in homes, where the favorite foods of the deceased are often placed in front of their photos. Many ofrendas are decorated with candles and cempasúchil flowers, or Mexican marigolds, which are said to draw souls to their ofrendas with their bright color and scent.
Offerings are also left on the gravesites of the deceased, where families often decorate, celebrate, pray and tell stories about their late relatives.
This timeless tradition has changed and fluctuated over the thousands of years of celebration – festivities have changed as they are carried across seas and celebrated across the entire world, but the essence of the holiday stays the same.
Death is a part of life and an opportunity to celebrate lives well-lived and well-loved. The dead are never dead to those who loved them until they are forgotten.