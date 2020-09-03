Dancefx, a non-profit dance organization, has re-opened its studio in Athens. This is after a temporary closure following Athens-Clarke County’s instatement of its initial COVID-19 policy.
The organization was established in 2000 with the goal of providing the space and instruction for aspiring dancers in the Athens community. It was primarily geared towards adults college-aged and older, but it now offers classes for younger dancers, Allison Hayn, executive director of Dancefx said. Since then, the studio has expanded, opening locations in Alpharetta, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina.
The studio has been open for 20 years, and with this milestone has come new challenges for the studio. As a primarily in-person experience, the studio had to make radical changes in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.
Hayn said the studio’s initial closure came with many difficulties.
“It was a little scary because, of course, because we are so non-essential,” Hayn said.
Despite their worries, the Dancefx team did not delay in closing. They were confident enough in their planning to know the studio would be fine for a couple months. However, the studio was forced to cancel its end of the year shows. These shows would have been an asset to students, and provided a major source of revenue to help Dancefx make it through the summer.
In the face of financial strain, Dancefx did the only thing it could do—adapt. It did so by seeking out volunteer instructors, asking for donations and finding aid through fundraisers on Facebook. Local businesses also stepped in and provided aid for the organization. Bloodroot Blades, a local knife-crafting company, hosted an auction and gave Dancefx more than $2000 of proceeds as Hayn said.
“At first we were really able to survive on day-to-day creativity and new options for generating revenue,” Hayn said.
Dancefx has now resumed in-person classes with precautions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Hayn said in-person classes have been reduced in size, currently holding a maximum of 10 people as opposed to the usual 25. The studio has also limited its number of teachers. All of the dancers are required to wear masks, and all occupants are kept six feet apart from one another. Classes have also been reduced in length to limit exposure.
The lobby is currently closed, and so those not actively involved in the lesson will need to remain outside. The studio is sanitized before dancers arrive, and everyone involved in the day’s lesson will have their temperature taken before the lesson begins.
Dancefx also offers alternative virtual class options via the Zoom video conferencing service. Additionally, Dancefx also offers outdoor classes, such as a summer outdoor tap class led by Grace Adams.
“Even though this twentieth year will look weird to us, we’re going to make sure we commemorate however we can safely,” Hayn said.
Going forward, Dancefx plans to stage several outdoor performances for its production of Cinderella. While a date has yet to be confirmed for these performances, Hayn expects these to take place at Southern Brewing Company, at the pavilion outside of The Classic Center and possibly at the Athens Montessori School. These performances will be streamed in addition to allowing for in-person attendance.
Hayn said Dancefx applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan and an Economic Injury and Disaster Koan, the latter of which it intends to save for as long as possible. The studio is also prepared to function with just salary employees and space if necessary. Hayn predicts that, with the loan and earnings through this high-traffic period in the year, the company should be able to get through its slower season in October.
Donations are still being accepted via the Dancefx website.
