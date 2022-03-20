On Saturday evening, hundreds of spectators gathered at The Classic Center to attend the annual Dancing with the Athens Stars. The fundraising event is thrown by Project Safe, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those impacted by domestic violence.
After being postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraiser made its return with many well-dressed attendees of all ages coming out to support. Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and his wife Andrea Griffith-Girtz hosted the show alongside a panel of three judges.
Since 2008, the event has raised $1.3 million dollars for Project Safe, according to the nonprofit’s executive director Joan Prittie. Prittie was happy to see the event return after its hiatus.
“Domestic violence is still unfortunately stigmatized, and there is a lot of shame associated with domestic violence,” Prittie said. “Project Safe works confidentially with its clients and this event helps elevate our issue and bring attention to our services that we offer to the community.”
A total of seven teams competed for three awards: audience favorite, which was determined by the team that received the most donations, the judges’ favorite and the community favorite, determined by the team with the most tickets sold.
The teams were made of local business owners, artists, teachers and University of Georgia students. Each team’s goal was to raise as much money for Project Safe as possible.
“It’s a fun event because we pull from so many different parts of Athens,” Prittie said. “We get such a wide variety of people across ages and careers. We just have a neat variety of people dancing.”
Junior Gracie Oney-Hansen and her dancing partner Walker May, who is a sophomore, were the only UGA student competitors. They were runner-up for the audience award and said they were grateful for the chance to help raise money for Project Safe.
“I think it's so incredible,'' Oney-Hansen said. “This is an amazing opportunity for the Athens community to come together for such an important cause that hits close to home for so many people.”
Before each performance, a video overviewing the team and their rehearsal process was played. Some teams had been practicing months before the event.
A large variety of dances were performed including contemporary, tango, swing, and even an Irish and country two-step fusion. The crowd roared for each team and was energetic throughout the night.
The three judges complimented the couples after each performance, noting things like chemistry, synchronization, use of space, theatrics and choreography.
At the end of the night, the winners were announced.
The community award went to local realtor Jennifer Varnadoe and Mike Fulford, an assistant dean for institutional effectiveness and strategic initiatives at UGA.
Both the judges' and audience awards went to Sharon Elliott, a local tax manager for Trinity Accounting Group and Allison Smith, the executive director of Dancefx.
“We are completely overwhelmed, it's incredible,” Elliott said after their wins.
After the winners were announced, Prittie said this year’s fundraiser helped raise over $166,000 for Project Safe, concluding the show.
As attendees left the venue, they talked about the performances they enjoyed best, while others hung around to chat with the dancers and congratulate them.
Athenian Luke Tripp attended the show with his two kids to support the community and his wife who was working backstage.
“I was impressed. Project Safe is a wonderful organization and it has a huge impact on the community,” Tripp said. “It is great that they have such a high level of execution for this show and for such a great cause as well.”