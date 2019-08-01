Love is in the air for some Bulldogs as a new year at the University of Georgia begins once again. For those trying to couple up for the impending fall months and the Instagram-worthy football season photos, try taking your date to one of these iconic Athens hot spots.
State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA
Instead of buying your date flowers, take them on a romantic day trip to be surrounded by an array of colorful greenery. Fall is one of the best seasons to view the greenhouses and gardens — you can see the flowers year-round, but the trees surrounding the area will begin making their fall transition to deep reds and oranges once October rolls around. On a sunny day, it could be the perfect way to get to know each other while you take a self-guided tour through a flower garden or stroll along the hummingbird trail.
Walker’s Coffee and Pub
Caffeine, booze or both? This cafe and bar has a list full of both coffee items and alcoholic beverages to choose from. With flexible hours throughout the week, the coffee shop and bar fusion is perfect for any time of day, whether you decide on an early morning study date or a night on the town.
Creature Comforts
One of the best-known names in Athens, Creature Comforts is a popular meet-up spot for students and Athenians. This venue has been getting buzz from across the country after Thor enjoyed its “Athena” Berliner Weisse in “Avengers: Endgame.” Glass windows wrap their way around the building, providing a view of central downtown and its charms.
Georgia Theatre
A music venue with a history of hosting legendary artists who emerged from the Athens music scene is still rocking with sound at least three times a week. With performances happening on the venue’s main stage, bridge stage or rooftop, date night could consist of a great set of musical artists coupled with drinks from the venue’s bars. To cap off the night, you can take a picture in front of the historic sign that illuminates the theater to capture a nice memory.
The Place
Looking for a place to indulge in delicious Southern cuisine? This eatery with a nice view of historic North Campus offers beautifully plated dishes and fancy cocktails for any couple. Start off your Georgia night right by grabbing one of the restaurant’s signature drinks such as “Sweet ’n Stubborn,” the house mule with an extra splash of peach.
South Kitchen + Bar
This is another great stop for anyone looking for authentic Southern cuisine to enjoy with a country cutie. South Kitchen + Bar provides a chic atmosphere for any first date. The stained glass door invites you in, but the restaurant’s “Low Country Shrimp + Grits” dinner option is why many locals choose this hot spot for a night out.
