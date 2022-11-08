On Monday, Avid Bookshop hosted David Sedaris at the Classic Center Theatre. Despite living in England, the American humorist, comedian and author came to Athens for one night during his world tour.
Sedaris got his start on National Public Radio where he first was recognized for his comedy when sharing his story “Santaland Diaries” in 1992 before he went on to publish his first book, “Barrel Fever,” in 1994.
Today, Sedaris has published over a dozen books, plays and audio works, and has gone on to share his stories live with audiences across the country and in Australia, Canada and the UK. He was also interviewed in a feature episode of “60 Minutes” that aired on Sunday, Oct. 30.
“I treated it as my interview to be the next Andy Rooney,” Sedaris said about his “60 Minutes” interview during the show. “I first saw him on TV when I was a kid and thought ‘that guy is so cynical; I’m going to be him one day.’”
Sedaris has also appeared on Conan O’Brien’s podcast where Gideon Tanner, a fan of Sedaris, first heard his stories. Tanner, a sophomore at the University of Georgia, attended the event on Monday.
“After hearing his podcast, I went and bought his books off eBay, multiple books.” Tanner said. He found Sedaris’ books “fantastic, hilarious, informative and humorous” and thought his show was just as compelling.
At his show, Sedaris shared a compilation of essays he had written. These stories varied from fiction to accounts based on his own life, and were taken either directly from his books or heard for the first time at the live show.
Some of the comedic stories he shared included anecdotes from book signings, an imaginative letter to Santa and his own comparisons of living in the UK versus the US. He ended his show by taking questions from the audience before his book signing at the end of the night.
Seth Hendershot, who has read seven of his books and listened to a few of his audiobooks, said “my favorite is ‘When You Are Engulfed in Flames.’ My wife and I both read it and laughed out loud.”
Hendershot first heard of Sedaris on the radio program “This American Life,” which has aired several of his works.
Sedaris’ most recently released book, “Happy-Go-Lucky,” is a collection of comedic essays and is now available for purchase at Avid Bookshop along with copies of his past books.