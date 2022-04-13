Over 11,000,000 people in the United States are deaf or experience some sort of hearing loss, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. While the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community make up a substantial part of the nation’s population, they often meet inequitable access to important systems such as healthcare, and face daily challenges navigating a society built for hearing individuals.
Despite the challenges, deaf people have made numerous important contributions to American history. Many of these historical figures go unnoticed, something National Deaf History Month aims to change.
The Deaf community, distinguished from the medical diagnosis with a capital “D”, is a cultural and linguistic group in which American Sign Language is the main language spoken.
In 1997, the National Association of the Deaf declared March 13 to April 15 Deaf History Month. However, the NAD recently changed the dates to April 1-30, according to its website.
The new dates for Deaf History Month aim to better celebrate the achievements of and raise awareness and support for American Deaf history while ensuring all members of the Deaf community are recognized, especially people of color.
Untold History
Deaf history encompasses the history of deaf people and Deaf culture as it has evolved in the United States.
Brian Leffler, a lecturer in the department of communication sciences and special education at the University of Georgia, has been deaf his whole life. Growing up, he attended both a private school for the deaf and public school. He was not taught about Deaf history at either school, and had little exposure to Deaf culture.
Deaf figures such as Laurent Clerc, who was key in the creation of ASL, and Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of the Girl Scouts of the USA, were left out of the curriculum.
“I wish that Deaf culture and Deaf history would have been taught while I was growing up,” Leffler said.
Navigating life as a young deaf person came with challenges, like being accompanied by an adult ASL interpreter for most of the school day. Despite the communication barrier, Leffler made friends and played with hearing children, but dealt with some bullying and misunderstanding from other students. With two hearing parents, he said he wished he had more deaf adults in his life to help guide him through these challenges.
“I internalized that the hearing people had the control and the deaf person was less … I realized I wanted to see deaf people get in there, get that power,” Leffler said.
He said the success of deaf famous figures and representations in media, such as the film “CODA” that recently won an Academy Award for Best Picture, is great progress for the Deaf community. He hopes deaf people continue to have more opportunities and representation.
‘Don’t pity me’
In a majority hearing world, the experiences and challenges met by Deaf community members can vary from those of a hearing person — but this doesn’t mean they’re any less capable of success.
For Leffler, the last thing he wants from hearing people is a “pity party.”
“I may be deaf, but I am interesting. I'm different, that shouldn't stop you from connecting with me. That's all I want people to do, just connect,” Leffler said.
Leffler thinks the similarities deaf and hearing people share should be emphasized rather than the differences to help limit stigmas placed on the Deaf community.
“We are more similar than we are different,” Leffler said. “I love being deaf. I don't want to be fixed. I love my job, I want hearing people to understand that I'm not somebody to be pitied.”
Katie Tran, a sophomore biology major, wants more openness when talking about the deaf and hard-of-hearing experience.
Tran was born with bilateral hearing loss and wears hearing aids. The aids allow her to hear most speech, but some sound is still distorted. She said most people do not realize she has hearing loss until she brings it up.
“I feel like anything that people may have like a disability, disease or condition, they don't really tell people. I feel like we should just be more open about it. We're all human, and when I tell people they don’t really think anything of it,” Tran said.
Signing up
Brittney Bateman, a junior science education major, said learning ASL has been a great way for her to better understand the Deaf experience.
Bateman, who is a hearing individual, got involved with the ASL program at UGA last year and had no experience with the language before starting the program. Bateman is now minoring in ASL, and said her first class, taught by Brian Leffler, influenced her passion for sign.
“At first, I was really hesitant about it, because it was an 8 a.m. class that's just silent. I was really worried that I was going to be disengaged because I'm used to hearing things,” Bateman said. “But no, it was the exact opposite of that.”
Bateman now recommends Leffler’s early morning sign language class to other students because of how engaging and immersive the experience was. She also encourages hearing students to get involved with the ASL program, and actively learn more about Deaf culture and the Deaf experience.
“There are things that sign classes open your eyes to and you're like, ‘Wow, that’s something that hearing society takes for granted,’” she said.
In Athens, ASL clubs and organizations, like Hands In!, help reach the local Deaf community.
Hands In! is a nonprofit community group that produces original theater works in both English and ASL. Its mission is to connect the hearing and Deaf community through promoting accessibility in the arts, according to its website.
Luke Bundrum, a board member of Hands In! alongside Leffler, first got involved with the organization in college, acting in several productions. Bundrum has a cochlear implant, but still has trouble hearing at times. At Hands In! he found a community where ASL was more prevalent, which made it easier for him to communicate.
Bundrum encourages anyone to get involved, no matter their sign language skills. He enjoys the fellowship at Hands In!, which has created a safe space for deaf and hard-of-hearing people.
“Our goal is to make everything accessible for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community so they can participate and have fun,” Bundrum said. “People can communicate easier here than in an only-hearing setting.”
Their next production, “‘Sign’ of the Times,” is an open mic-style show with performances featuring deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing people of all ages sharing their experiences growing up in different decades. It will be held on April 15 at Red Light Cafe in Atlanta.