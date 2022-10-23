On Saturday night, the 40 Watt Club hosted Boybutante AIDS Foundation’s annual Boobutante event to raise money for HIV/AIDS support services.
Boobutante is a Halloween-themed drag show complete with drinking, singing and dancing. The atmosphere was vibrant and inviting as people of all ages and sexualities gathered at the 40 Watt Club for the show.
Halloween costumes were encouraged at the event, and many spectators were dressed to the nines. Among the costumes, there were plenty of skeletons, Britney Spears, devils and cats.
Jamey Watson is the president of the Boybutante board and has been a part of the organization since 2015. This is his final year with the organization, making this Boobutante that much more special.
In addition to being the president, Watson also participates in the drag show by dressing up as the persona “Skyler D Kay.” Skyler’s fabulous sparkling jumpsuit turned heads all night long as she strutted through the crowd, greeting both familiar and new faces.
Boybutante puts on this Halloween extravaganza to not only bring the LGBTQ community and allies in Athens together but also to raise money to help those affected by HIV/AIDS.
Boybutante “has existed since 1989 with the sole function of fundraising for agencies supporting HIV/AIDS advocacy, education, outreach, and/or direct client services in Northeast Georgia,” according to its website.
According to Watson, all of the profits from Boobutante will be put towards Live Forward, a local organization that provides services and support to those affected by HIV/AIDS in Georgia. Some of these services include counseling, support groups and housing support.
The event required months of planning, coordinating and recruiting.
“The board worked really hard to set everything up and decorate the morning of. We do all of the sales and set up all of the entertainment, so it’s a lot of work. This is one of our biggest events of the year,” Watson said.
Roy Felts is a member of the Boybutante board. The energy of the Athens community holds a special place in his heart.
“Boobutante would not be what it is without Athens, and I think Athens would not be what it is without Boobutante,” Felts said.
Detox was the headlining performer at Boobutante for the second year in a row. Detox is well known for competing in the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a popular television show where drag queens compete to become America’s Next Drag Superstar.
Detox attended the meet and greet in a monochromatic outfit, dressed entirely in pink from her wig to her gown to her shoes. From there, her outfits only got more extravagant.
The performances were high-energy and extravagant. Each drag queen strutted the runway in Halloween-themed drag to songs such as “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush and “Shake It” by Metro Station.
The crowd was engaged with each performer, handing the stars cash, dancing and singing along or cheering as the performers shimmied by.
Jamey Watson was especially excited about having Detox in their show.
“It's always exciting having someone come in from the outside, and we all love Detox. She was here last year. She does an absolutely phenomenal job,” Watson said.