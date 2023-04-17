April is National Poetry Month, and the community is celebrating for the second year in a row thanks to Athens’ first poet laureate, Jeff Fallis.
Fallis, a University of Georgia Franklin College instructor, is in the second year of his two-year term as Athens Poet Laureate, a position funded by the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission. Through his office and events planned throughout April, Fallis hopes to provide recognition for poetry in the Athens community.
“I think the occasion of National Poetry Month has been a good way to … make a big push for public awareness,” Fallis said.
Through the Poems by Mail initiative, Athens residents can fill out a Google Form to receive an original, handwritten poem from Fallis or to send one to a friend or family member.
Fallis also coordinates the Dial-A-Poem initiative, where anyone can call the phone number 762-400-POEM, select a number on the keypad, and hear Fallis read one of his poems aloud.
Tatiana Veneruso, the public art coordinator for Athens-Clarke County, has worked to organize many of the Poetry Month events. She finds Dial-A-Poem to be valuable to listeners because they hear the poetry in the poet’s own voice.
“You could do it from anywhere and get to experience him reading it, which is of course, a different experience than just reading a poem on your own,” Veneruso said.
For those interested in hearing this poetry in person, Fallis will be reading his poems at 2-3:30 p.m. on April 29 in Boulevard Woods Park on Barber Street. Veneruso believes this will be a pleasant afternoon outing for anyone who enjoys poetry.
“Come bring a blanket, bring the kids, bring the dog, hang out, listen to some poems and walk home,” Veneruso said.
Fallis will also participate in two events organized by Athens-Clarke County Library for the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read. The NEA Big Read is an effort to create community-wide reading programs. This year, the program is inviting Athens to read “Deaf Republic” by Ukrainian author Ilya Kaminsky.
Fallis will lead the Overlooked Book Club in a discussion of the book at 7:30 p.m. on April 26 at Viva Argentina. At 7 p.m. on May 3 at The Globe, Fallis will read and discuss selections from the book of poems during Athens Word of Mouth, a monthly open mic event. Those in attendance will also have an opportunity to take home a free copy of “Deaf Republic.”
For Fallis, the main goal of celebrating National Poetry Month in Athens is to bring poetry to the masses and create an awareness for the role that poetry can play in their lives.
“It's not this kind of high and mighty elite thing that you can't understand unless you have a certain amount of background or training or education. I think everyone has a poem they liked at some point,” Fallis said. “[Poetry is] really connected to people's everyday lives.”