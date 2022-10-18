Different side of Athens music: An inside look at Kindercore Vinyl

Dating all the way back to the early 20th century, the vinyl record is quite possibly the most timeless medium of listening to music. Despite advances in streaming platforms and Bluetooth devices, many still frequent record shops and purchase Crosley Radio suitcase turntables.
The popularity of vinyl records in the modern age of music is undeniable, but knowledge of the process of making a record is not as widespread.
Kindercore Vinyl in North Athens was established in 1996 by Ryan Lewis and Dan Geller as an independent record label. After its transition into a full-time pressing company, their main focus has been creating physical records.
After Kindercore’s shift into production, business has flourished. Producing thousands of vinyls a day and booked until the beginning of 2023, the vinyl company is Athens’ biggest record producer and continues to grow daily.
Kindercore began pressing records over five years ago, according to Hunter Pinkston, a Kindercore employee. To be exact, this Halloween will mark five years since their first pressing.
The pressing process
Kindercore’s pressing process is extremely hands-on and has many steps. From melting the vinyl in its raw form, to the trimming and pressing, all the way to manually putting them in sleeves, there is a dedicated staff member and complex piece of machinery to help at each step of the process.
Each pressing order usually consists of a few hundred vinyls, with smaller orders being closer to 500 units. Pinkston, a University of Georgia and Red & Black alum, estimates that there are around 6,000 records produced daily at Kindercore.
“The machines sometimes even run 24 hours. Unless something breaks, it never stops,” Pinkston said. With a maxed-out list of orders, Kindercore is full steam ahead with their production.
The process of pressing is very intricate. The vinyl itself goes in as solid beads and is melted down by the machine. From there, the pressing occurs. A single record only takes approximately thirty seconds to physically press, but each one is trimmed, cooled, examined and packaged individually in production.
After the record is cooled, it is sent to quality control. This is where staff members like Killian Ross, who has been with Kindercore since July 2021, will ensure the record is unflawed and will then package it in the sleeve. She and other quality control members will often listen to the records they’re actively packaging.
After quality control and packaging, the records are shrink-wrapped and boxed. That is where the tedious pressing process ends at Kindercore.
The vinyl company prints both 7 and 12-inch records, and offers dozens of different colors of vinyl. From iridescent greens and clear, to hot pinks and glow in the dark, the company has a unique and dazzling array of options. However, color choice does have an impact on the quality of the recording.
“The color definitely affects the sound. If you’re an audiophile, it matters,” Pinkston said.
Pinkston recommends a darker vinyl if you’re looking for sound, as the lighter colors such as pink and white can take a toll on the overall audio quality. They make for gorgeous wall decor, though.
Kindercore sees a wide variety of pressings, ranging from local Athens bands all the way to Willie Nelson and Halsey. As a local business themselves, they are proud to support Athens artists.
The dedicated staff
At every single step, there is a Kindercore staff member guiding the process along. Whether they are feeding the vinyl into the machinery, listening to the record and taking notes, or putting the finished records into sleeves, there is always hands-on action happening.
Many staff members were only able to quickly turn their heads away from their tasks, as they were in the midst of busy production and are extremely dedicated to perfection in what they do.
Pinkston was an intern at Kindercore during his time studying at UGA. Now, he has been at Kindercore for around five years and has loved every second of it. After working in almost every single position at the company, Pinkston now works in sales.
Mat Lewis is Kindercore’s production manager and has been at the company for five and a half years. Lewis schedules projects and handles business relations, working behind the scenes of the physical production.
When asked what makes him the happiest about working at Kindercore for so long, Lewis said, “Seeing this place grow from less than 10 people to the number of people we employ now.”
Erin Cribbs, a press operator, often listens to the cooled records straight off the press and is in charge of running the pressing machinery. She puts a pair of headphones on and takes notes about the freshly-pressed vinyl. Members like Cribbs, along with Ross, both work hands-on to ensure quality, just in different areas of the factory.
With over 30 close-knit employees, Kindercore is a small but mighty force in vinyl production, according to Lewis. Pressing out thousands of vinyls a day, the company thrives, despite still being in the early years of their new craft.